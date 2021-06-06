‘In The Heights’, an injection of energy for the Latino community in the US.

“We are here, and we have something to say,” he stresses. Bouquets, who confessed that the four years of Trump in power they were “tough” for Latinos, who he says have survived thanks to their “resilience.”

The film, which was initially due to hit theaters in June 2020 and was delayed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, immerses itself not only in the day-to-day life and aspirations of Usnavi, but also extols a whole way of life of the Latino society of the Washington Heights neighborhood, in the north of Manhattan.

To the rhythm of salsas, boleros and meringues, in addition to more modern genres such as freestyle rap, the musical also reflects social problems such as gentrification, or the pressure that new generations of US-born Latinos feel to take over. university degrees from prestigious centers.

Anthony Ramos gets into the skin of ‘Usnavi de la Vega’. (© . 1205213273)

It is an adaptation of the musical he wrote in 1999 Lin-Manuel Miranda, responsible for the successful Hamilton, who responded at the time to the need for a new work that would revolve around the Latino community, since the success of West Side Story was already far behind.

“I love West Side Story, I directed that play in my last year of high school, but it was clear to me that 50 years had passed and there was still nothing in which we were the center of the story,” he said. Miranda, which despite being the creator of In The Heights and the protagonist in its Broadway version, only has a small role.

“In The Heights was my way of including myself in that narrative,” he added. The film, which will celebrate its world premiere at the opening ceremony of the Tribeca Film Festival on June 9, “carries an almost too heavy load” due to the absence of other similar films, said the New Yorker of Puerto Rican parents.