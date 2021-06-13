In the Heights: Actress Melissa Barrera is proud to represent Mexico in this musical film – Tomatazos

A few days after the long-awaited film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, En el barrio – 100%, hits theaters, after being delayed a year by the Covid-19 pandemic, actor, screenwriter, composer and producer Lin -Manuel Miranda (Live, The Return of Mary Poppins – 74%), as well as the other members of the cast have started promoting the film, which will surely make music fans fall in love.

During the press conference for Latin America, Miranda and Mexican actress Melissa Barrera (Club de Cuervos – 86%, Vida – 100%), who plays the character of Vanessa in the film, discussed the importance of In the Heights in terms of the representation of the Latino community, as well as the political and social relevance of the film. Likewise, Barrera spoke of how proud she is to be able to represent Mexico in such an important film, while Miranda revealed that her grandfather was Mexican so the country should be an important part of the musical.

In the Heights focuses on several characters of Latino descent who live in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York. At the center of the story is Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), a convenience store owner who takes care of the neighborhood matriarch, Grandma Claudia (Olga Merediz), and dreams of winning the lottery to return to the Republic Dominicana and restore his parents’ beach bar; He is also in love with Vanessa (Barrera), a young woman who works in the neighborhood beauty salon and who dreams of having more money to dedicate herself fully to her passion, fashion design.

Meanwhile, Nina (Leslie Grace), a childhood friend of both and the pride of Washington Heights for being the first to study at a prestigious university, has returned to the neighborhood with an identity crisis that prevents her from being happy. While the dreams of each of the residents are presented, the dynamics they have built as a determined, hard-working community with home values ​​and customs are also shown.

Melissa Barrera, an actress who was not only born in Mexico, but also grew up here, spoke about how important it is for her to be part of this film and to have represented Latinos in Hollywood, but, above all, in her native country.

I feel very fortunate to be part of a project that feels much bigger than a movie, it feels like it is a moment, a moment for the whole community, that we have been waiting for many, many years. I feel fortunate to represent my country within the cast, to be Mexican and to carry the flag high and that our flag is reflected on that screen and that the whole world will see it.

For its part, Lin-Manuel Miranda He mentioned the importance of Mexico in the musical and why it was so important that it be present, from a personal point of view.

It was really so important to represent Mexico in Vanessa; My grandfather was Mexican, but I didn’t have a family living in Mexico, so I couldn’t visit the country like I used to visit Puerto Rico when I was little, but I remember that I was staying in Corpus Christi, Texas, when I was eight years old. and my family was going to a LULAC Convention and it was the summer that La Bamba came out in the movies and I can’t explain what it felt like to be there.

Miranda also spoke of the importance of In the Heights Nowadays and how happy he feels that the world begins to see Latinos in a different way, since very dark years have passed in the United States and therefore it is pertinent that a film of this nature reaches the screens of the whole world .

I think it was relevant and necessary in 2008, I think it was necessary last year when we were supposed to have the premiere and I think it is necessary now; In the United States we have survived one of the largest campaigns of hatred and deportation that we have seen in our history … the last president opened his campaign saying ‘Mexico sends rapists and murderers …’, so yes, I am very happy that what we we are teaching the world is the opposite of that, it is a huge reminder that we are people … we are one of the largest audiences in America and we are not going anywhere and our stories are as American as theirs …

On this subject, Barrera considered that the film is also very necessary and important because it breaks the stereotypes that are normally reproduced in Latino Hollywood characters, since in In the Heights They show themselves as dreamy people, who out of necessity and desire to grow, had to leave their countries.

I think we all know the three or four stereotypes of Latinos that normally give us the opportunity to do in movies and they are all negative, so by existing this movie it is breaking all stereotypes, by having this beautiful range of characters within a community, which everyone has different experiences and everyone is going through different obstacles and everyone lives in the same blocks you realize the diversity that exists within the community and the amount of stories we have to tell.

Finally, Miranda, who has waited more than 20 years for her musical to be brought to the big screen, mentioned that everyone can feel identified in one of the stories of In the Heights and reaffirmed the importance of changing Latino narratives and listening to stories other than those normally told.

In the Heights is not a political film, but it is a reminder of our humanity and it is something that somehow we manage to connect with people who are not Latino and who can see themselves, their family, their cousins; In that story you can see the universality of tradition, of culture and how we define the home and I think that moral is always important, but I think it is more important that it comes out right after the administration that we just survived and that some of us they failed to do so.

