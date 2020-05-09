Mexico.- In the middle of the week when health authorities predict the highest number of coronavirus infections (Covid-19) in Mexico, the Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) authorized the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) a purchase of medical equipment for more than 594 million 205 thousand 760 pesos, which includes 230 body coolers.

In order to combat the epidemic caused by the new coronavirus in Mexico, by registering in investment portfolio 2050GYR0011, the Investment Unit of the SHCP authorized federal resources to the IMSS to purchase 4,398 medical equipment.

On May 5, José Antonio Olivares Godínez, director of the Social Security Administration, asked the Treasury for approval to acquire 33 two-dimensional color doopler echocardiographs for Covid-19; 2,800 radiolucent beds-stretchers, also for Covid; 175 multichannel electrocardiographs with interpretation; 700 laryngoscopes, and 460 videoscopes.

The program will benefit the entire population that is infected with the SARS-CoV2 virus. The acquisition of medical equipment will increase the quality, efficiency, and capacity to deal with cases infected with the coronavirus. Safety and effectiveness in patient care ”, the document cites.

Two-dimensional echocardiographs are equipment used to perform cardiac studies in adult and pediatric patients. The 33 will cost 106 million 632 thousand 433 pesos, while the 2,800 beds-stretchers that will serve to facilitate the conduct of radiological studies will cost 261 million 263 thousand 264 pesos.

Meanwhile, in the 175 multichannel electrocardiographs – portable non-invasive diagnostic equipment for electrical events of the heart – 10 million 899 thousand 940 pesos will be invested, and in the 700 laryngoscopes used for observation of the larynx and endotracheal intubation 12 million 427 thousand 416.

The IMSS Director of Administration He explained that the unit cost of flexible videoscopes used to make endoscopies of the respiratory tract is 80 thousand pesos, so when buying 460, 36 million 800 thousand pesos will be spent.

Finally, he pointed out that in the 230 body coolers, which will allow them to be preserved at a temperature of two to eight degrees Celsius, they will have a total cost of 84 million 233 thousand 292 pesos.

Also, earlier this week, in an investment portfolio, the Mexican Social Security Institute requested the Ministry of Finance the authorization to acquire at least eight mobile units for the care of patients with Covid-19, as well as the equipment that these facilities require.

The Institute also asked the Treasury for authorization of financial use for 296 million 960 thousand pesos for the acquisition of these temporary units, which will serve to serve 38 patients each.

