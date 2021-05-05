in the hands of the judges the measures

Eva Belmonte

Today’s BOE includes a Decree Law that comes into force on May 9 and that, in some points, comes to replace the umbrella of the state of alarm, which ends that day. On the one hand, it adds legal procedures so that they are the judges those who have the last word on the measures that are implemented without that legal umbrella and that affect rights or freedoms; on the other, it extends some protections that ended this month, such as the I veto evictions or the cut of supplies for vulnerable people in some cases or the rent moratorium.

This text includes other matters, such as maintaining the power to carry out sanitary controls entry into the country at ports and airports, the flexibility of the owners meetings of the neighborhood communities until the end of the year or the end of the general open bar for contracts signed by public administrations in the fight against the pandemic.

The Supreme Court will make the final decision on the measures of the autonomous communities if necessary

The Decree Law reforms the Law of contentious-administrative jurisdiction, in line with what it already did in September. At that time, it approved that the higher courts of justice (in the case of measures taken by the autonomous communities) and the National Court (if the decision comes from the Government) would be in charge of authorize sanitary measures that affect rights and freedoms.

What the text published today does is, first, put maximum times for that first judicial step: they must approve a car in a maximum of three days. Second, establish a second step in case, for example, the autonomous communities want to appeal that they are not allowed to approve any restriction without a state of alarm, such as confinements or curfews: a appeal before the Supreme Court.

They will have three days to present this appeal. From then on, the express procedure created for the occasion gives a maximum of three days for the parties involved to present submissions (The Government may also be so if the measures were approved in a coordinated manner). Already then, the Supreme room will have five days to solve. In addition, it allows non-business days to be used to further shorten times.

The rule also extends some measures of social protection in force and that expired with the state of alarm or at the end of May.

Measures that are extended Until August 9: Until September 9: Until December 31:

Extension of rental moratoriums

The rule extends until August 9, the obligation, in the case of vulnerable people (who meet the conditions of the table a few paragraphs below) and that whoever rents a home is a public housing entity or large holder (owner of more than ten urban properties, excluding garages and storage rooms, or of a constructed area of ​​more than 1,500 m²) to offer the tenant, if requested, a reduction of half the rent or postponement of installments.

This measure will be maintained for a maximum of four months. In the case of the moratorium, the unpaid will now be returned in installments for a minimum of three years but, and this is important, always within the duration of the contract. That means that those who have an annual contract, for example, will have to pay this debt in a very short time.

It also expands the possibility of asking the landlord – and the obligation that he accept it – a six-month extension of the current rental agreement if it ends before August 9, a measure that, yes, will not apply if a different prior agreement has been reached or if the owner needs the home to use it.

I veto some evictions

It also extends until August 9 the suspension of evictions of vulnerable people who have no other place to live. This measure can be applied whether they stop paying the rent or if their contract ends.

Conditions to be vulnerable for the purpose of requesting rent moratoriums or to be able to suspend the eviction That the person responsible for paying the rent is unemployed, has been applied an ERTE, has reduced their working day due to care (in case of being an employer) or has suffered other similar circumstances that involve a “substantial loss of income”. That the income of the family unit does not exceed, in the month prior to the application: Three times the IPREM (1,613.52 euros). Four times if the family has a disabled, dependent or incapacitated member. Five times if the debtor is physically disabled by at least 65%, or mentally disabled by 33%, or in cases of serious illness that does not allow the person who pays the rent or their caregiver to work. increase by 0.1 times the IPREM for each over 65 and for each child (0.15 times in single-parent families) That the payment of rent and basic supplies (electricity, gas, oil for heating, running water, telecommunications and community payment) account for 35% or more of the household’s net income.

To stop the eviction, it will be the tenant himself who must submit the request. The landlord may prove to the judge that he is also in a situation of vulnerability or at risk. After receiving the report from the social services on the measures to be taken, the judge will decide to stop the eviction as long as the vulnerability conditions are met. Of course, you may decide to go ahead with the procedure and evict the residents of the house if you consider that the poor situation of the landlord should prevail.

Since September, there has been another case in which an eviction can be stopped, but in this case with much more demanding standards: inhabited houses without a rental contract, either because they have been transferred without papers or because they have been occupied. But, yes, in this case They will only be allowed to stay in the home in extreme cases.

Thus, it will only affect: houses owned by large holders (people with ten or more properties or companies or entities, regardless of the number of homes they have) and that are neither the first nor the second residence of anyone. Nor will it be launched if the entry has been the result of a crime, if illegal activities are carried out inside it or if the property has been accessed as of today, date of entry into force of this Decree Law, so as not to open the door to new occupations.

Those who reside in it cannot exceed the IPREM thresholds in the previous table but, in addition, they must be families with a dependent member, victim of gender violence or dependent minors. With all this, the judge will take into account if it is a case of extreme necessity and if they have cooperated with public administrations to find a solution before deciding whether to stop the eviction or not.

Compensation for affected landlords

Once that August 9th arrives, all these suspended processes are started again. The Decree Law also establishes compensation for affected landlords in both cases, which will be paid with the aid of the State Housing Plan and which can be requested until September 9,

If it is about non-payment of rent or end of contracts, they may request them if in three months since the suspension of the eviction the administration has not solved the problem, that is, it has not offered another home, for example, to the inhabitants of the house. In that case, they will be paid the average rent for the area during the suspension time, in addition to the expenses they have had to assume in payment of supplies or, if it is less, the rent that they have not paid.

If it’s about occupied houses or without a rental contract, the owner must prove that has suffered financial damage, since the house was offered to sell or rent before the entry. Also in that case, it will be the average income in the area, according to the rental price index created by the Government, plus the cost of supplies, if any.

Prohibition of cutting supplies

Also Until August 9, the prohibition to cut the supply of electricity, water and gas to vulnerable consumers remains according to the criteria that give access to the social bonus (check here the requirements). If whoever requests it receives this help, they will only have to show an electricity bill that indicates it. Whoever meets the conditions but does not receive the social voucher for not being the holder of the supply must prove it with a certificate from the social services or mediators (accredited NGOs), the nif and the registry.

In addition, until August 9, the deadlines that determine the time during which the payment has been required will not count.

Other measures that are extended

In addition, and in this case until the end of 2021, the health professionals hired on a temporary basis to reinforce assistance for the coronavirus may continue matching your retirement pension with that income.

The cooperatives may, also until that date, use their education and promotion fund to obtain liquidity and for any activity in the face of the health crisis. And, in this case until August 9, it continues to be considered essential service protection and assistance to victims of gender violence.

End of the open bar in contracts that have to do with Covid

Today’s Decree Law repeals the article approved in March 2020 that established that all contracts signed by public administrations to fight directly or indirectly against the pandemic could be deal with emergencies, even paying in advance and skipping many of the requirements applicable to the rest of the contracts.

During 2020 This express procedure was used with hardly any controls in more than 16,000 contracts. The vast majority went to the purchase of supplies such as masks, but public television concessions, swimming pools, the purchase of tasers and even camels for the Three Kings parade were also sneaked in.

This does not mean that this procedure can no longer be used, but that, as of May 9, public administrations will be able to continue doing so from the ordinary form prior to the health crisis, as long as they argue that it fits the assumptions that allow it, not only referring to the rule in force so far, and complying with all its rules.

The Decree Law also includes, without modifications, the rules in force up to now, which allow controls at airports and ports for international passengers.

Finally, it regulates what happens with the boards of owners of neighborhood communities. Until the end of the year, they are not obliged to hold these meetings, nor to approve the income and expenses plan, the accounts and the budgets, which will be automatically extended, as well as the appointments.

Yes indeed, may meet exceptionally if they need to make decisions before the year is out. Even in person, as long as the current measures are complied with at all times. But they can also be carried out via videoconference or vote in writing or by telematic means.

