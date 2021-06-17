“In the hands of the incompetent it is useless”

06/17/2021 at 10:34 AM CEST

The right side Dani alves, from Sao Paulo, charged this Wednesday against the VAR after a disputed expulsion of a teammate of his in the draw (1-1) against Chapecoense for the fourth day of the Brazilian Championship.

“The VAR would have to be a solution, but in less than incompetent it does not work“The Brazilian international, who is on leave due to injury, said on his Twitter profile.

Alves referred in those terms to the controversial decision of the VAR of notify the field referee to send off Rodrigo Nestor at the wheel in the 41st minute, when Sao Paulo was ahead on the scoreboard.

Nestor He received the red card at the request of the VAR when he tried to control a ball and hit the face of a Chapecoense player with his leg raised, in a controversial set of the game with no apparent intention.

Dani Alves, 38, did not understand the final decision, when the first referee had barely shown a yellow card, and charged his inks against the video referee.

“This is a joke … How do you differentiate work accident from assault, damn? Hit the ball first the intention is to play the ball, “said the former player of Seville, Barcelona, ​​Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

Sao Paulo, led by Argentine coach Hernán Crespo, continues without knowing the victory in the Brazilian League, with a balance of two draws and two defeats that place it on the edge of relegation places pending the rest of the results of the league. working day.