Raw, roasted, cooked or fried, the onion It is one of the oldest and most widely consumed vegetables today. Its layers hide a true nutritional treasure which includes calcium, magnesium, iron, phosphorus, cobalt, copper, iodine, potassium, zinc, sulfur, vitamins A, B, C and E.

If you are what you are used to save the onions at fridge you are making a serious mistake, as its texture will become soft and its sugars will turn into starch.

When the onion is whole it should keep in a place dry and cool without direct sunlight. It is best to store them individually, without piling, in a net or preferably preferably to maintain good ventilation, never use plastic bags.

Don’t keep whole onions in the refrigerator

Avoid storing the onion along with other vegetables to prevent its maturation process from accelerating due to the effects of ethylene gas. If you follow these guidelines you can conserve onions with intact skin and no outbreaks for at minus 8 months.

Once cut the onion you must store it in an airtight container In the refrigerator, remember that the open onion is a magnet for germs and absorbs everything that is in the environment, so that that piece that you have left over can be harmful to your health.