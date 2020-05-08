Mexico City,- As part of the celebration of the 76th anniversary of Club Puebla F.C., the Franjatón was held, 16 hours of broadcasting sports content for the benefit of people affected by the pandemic.

It may interest you Gastelum wants to put Devils in the foreground

In the panel called “Let’s Talk about the King”, various figures of Mexican Baseball met, the exchange of ideas started with a vision of all managers towards the future of ball in national diamonds, Alfonso “Chato” López, Vice President Deportivo de los Pericos del Puebla, reiterated the family values ​​promoted by the king of sports and asserted that it is one of the industries that the Mexican family enjoys the most, also “Chato” was very grateful for being part of this select group of people who work day by day to promote baseball and promote professional sports in Mexico.

In business terms, executives applauded the work done to attract international players who enrich the League’s offer and competitiveness.

For his part, former player Rodrigo López, who was a pitcher in the big leagues with the Baltimore Orioles, acknowledged that it is necessary to work with young people, and it is necessary to copy the physical work and development of Major League Baseball (MLB). New talent, also the former major league player assured that it is essential to strengthen the mentality to be at the level of the big top. Finally López recalled that he fell in love with the ball game thanks to his idol Fernando Valenzuela.

Also present at the virtual meeting to chat baseball, Mario Valenzuela, Sports Manager of the Parakeets; Óscar Romero, Sports Director of the Toros de Tijuana; Juan José Robles, Sports President of Olmecas; Francisco Minjarez, Executive President of Guerrero de Oaxaca; and Gabriel Medina, Sports Director of the Mexican Baseball League.

HLG

You can’t miss Gerardo Lugo retires from football

Seven24.mx