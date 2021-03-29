In the footsteps of the griffin is the title of Asterix’s next adventure

Following the preview of a few weeks ago, the title of the next album by Asterix and Obélix, to adventure number 39 that will be launched on October 21, 2021. This time, the story will revolve around a strange and terrifying creature.

The title will be “In the footsteps of the griffin”, and it is that this mythological creature will be the true protagonist of this story of which not too many details advance. We only have one provisional cover.

Didier Conrad makes this drawing in which the two heroes appear climbing a large tree trunk to try to recover Ideafix, who seems to want to escape from them. However, this trunk has a rather unique shape, as it is carved with the effigy of a very enigmatic creature, endowed with impressive fangs and the terrible beak of a bird of prey.

Jean-Yves Ferri offers more details:

For my part, it all started with a sculpted representation of the Tarascan, a terrifying animal from Celtic legends … Did our ancestors really believe in the real existence of these unusual monsters? It should be noted that in Roman Antiquity, explorers were rare and the Earth was largely unknown. However, elephants or rhinos, extraordinary animals, had already been exhibited in Rome. Consequently, why would the Romans have doubted the existence of such unlikely creatures? Perhaps some of them (medusa, centaur, gorgon …) had not been described in a very serious way by the ancient Greeks before them? In the mythological bestiary, it was necessary to choose the animal that would be at the center of the adventure. Half eagle, half lion (and with horse ears), enigmatic as possible, I have opted for the griffin! It would certainly work among the Romans, but what about the Gauls? How to drag Asterix, Obelix and Ideafix, accompanied by the druid Panorámix, to the epic mission strewn with obstacles in pursuit of this fantastic animal? That is what you will discover by reading the album. I’m not going to do like the Wikipedia goddess and tell you everything….

It is not the first time that mythological creatures appear in the adventures of Asterix. Doing a review we have had a little music-loving dragon in “Asterix, the rose and the sword” (1991), winged bulls and centaurs of Atlantis in “Obélix’s bad drink” (1996), a grumpy elf in the album “Asterix and the never seen ”(2003), terrifying creatures half bird half bat in the movie“ The 12 Trials of Asterix ”(2013), the ancestor of the Loch Ness monster in“ Asterix and the Picts ”(2013) or an unfriendly unicorn in “The papyrus of Caesar” (2015).