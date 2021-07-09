“In the first ten holes I have played a perfect golf”

Jon rahm He did not hide his satisfaction after returning 65 strokes on the second day of the Scottish Open, but he is demanding and still puts problems in his golf. You have to-dos for the weekend.

“I don’t remember what it was specifically, but it sure was a good dinner and a good breakfast. We were lucky that in the first seven to eight holes there was hardly any wind and that in a links are conditions that you should take advantage of ”, he began by saying about his spectacular card.

But the wind appeared and created some moments of confusion… “I hit the irons very well in that first part. I have left them very close and I have gotten to put seven down in ten holes. He could have even made a couple more putts that weren’t far behind. Between holes 2 and 5 the wind has picked up and we had to make some adjustments. At that time you always suffer a little and you have to minimize mistakes, “added the Basque.

Regarding the pending tasks for the weekend, Jon assured that “between yesterday and today I have to improve the short game a bit. When I miss the green I need to give myself better par options. Hopefully I can eliminate some other errors. “

And finally, he thus judged to go from perfection to a lack of commitment to a decision … “In the first ten holes I have played a perfect shot and from there a bad shot has come out, especially from the tee, I would say from the point of view of the decision. I mean that if you are between clubs and you can’t see it, you have to take a step back and really decide what hit you want and commit to it, never hitting with doubts. That is important in a tournament and field where conditions change ”, concluded the Spaniard.