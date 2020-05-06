In the midst of a pandemic, the import of hospital supplies and masks has become a priority for several countries. Between disputes over items, price variations and government incentives, the logistics of this type of product were also affected with ships stopped and the drop in the number of flights. However, there are companies in the sector such as Asia Shipping, the largest logistics integrator in Latin America, who are looking for solutions to supply and fight COVID-19 in Brazil.

Between the 3rd and the 13th of May, the Brazilian multinational will make available to its customers five charters (chartered and exclusive planes) for transporting cargoes that were held in Asian countries such as China due to the lack of transportation options. Most hospital supplies, this cargo is traditionally transported by sea for its reduced value, but due to its urgency in supply it is arriving in the country by air. “Some companies that are not in the hospital segment are bringing these materials to assist in the fight against COVID-19 and were not getting space on regular departures, after reducing the number of flights and to assist them, we increased the offer with the availability of charters destined for Brazil “, explains Alexandre Pimenta, CEO of Asia Shipping.

The aircraft that will arrive in Brazil in the coming days are for passengers, but all space will be used for flight optimization and greater supply. “In addition to the cargo hold, we will use the seats to accommodate the light inputs, so our customers will have more space available to accommodate their products”, says Alexandre.

Given the success and capacity of the charters made available by Asia Shipping, the company plans to repeat the action more often during the month of May if demand is high, in addition to already having three certain charters bound for Santiago in Chile, adds Damian Morando, Procurement Director.da Asia Shipping

“All companies that used the spaces available from these charters are Brazilian and, like us, are concerned and collaborating to supply the country during the pandemic in search of the containment of COVID-19. We are always looking for the best for our customers and our people “, concludes Alexandre.

Website: http://www.asgroup-portal.com/pt

