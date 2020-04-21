BELÉM – Just over a month after the confirmation of the first case of covid-19, Pará has already reached 97% of the bed occupancy rate of Intensive Care Units (ICUs) available in the State. In the capital, Belém, the situation is worse: 100% of beds ICU staff were busy and 80% of the total is with patients suspected or confirmed of the disease.

The first case in the state was on March 18. Today, there are 902 confirmed cases, 284 under analysis and the record of 35 deaths, according to the first epidemiological bulletin on Monday, 20. The data are from the Municipal and State Health Departments.

In Belém, there are 125 ICU beds and 1,118 infirmary beds, in addition to 90 observation beds in the Emergency Care Units (UPAs), according to the Municipal Health Secretariat (Sesma). In a note, the folder said that “health services are operating at maximum capacity, but continue to receive users, as they are the open-door units in the municipality”.

The report asked the State Government how many beds there were, but the note sent did not inform. However, on social media there was the announcement of the delivery of 20 new ICU beds for the treatment of covid-19 patients, in the Hangar Field Hospital, in Belém. The post reports that there will be another 17. In addition to the 45 installed in the Abelardo Santos Hospital, in Icoaraci, Pará will have 186 beds to serve the population.

The lack of beds is already felt by the population that seeks care and cannot find it. Not even in private hospitals. Chef Nara Tabosa, for example, says that her ex-husband, Rolando Baptista, 46, was unable to get service even when the family chose to pay. “He was still taken to a private hospital and yet he was unable to be seen.

His sisters tried several until they got a pulmonologist, who proved 50% of lung involvement. The doctor said that we should urgently try to hospitalize because it was not yet the case of an ICU, but if it took too long, his life would be at risk, “said Nara.” The doctor indicated a UPA that was not so crowded. He was seen and taken to the field hospital. Our fear was that he would die at home because he was very weak “.

In her social networks, she makes a kind of diary of what it was like to take care of her ex-husband. He had to leave the family, as the current partner was breastfeeding her 9-month-old son. Rolando and Nara’s daughter went to a grandmother’s house. “It was all fast. He started having symptoms on a Wednesday, before Easter. On Sunday, it was already very bad. We were suspicious of the covid-19. The family tried to attend and failed. In that period, he saw two people die. with symptoms similar to his and it shook him. The family had to pay for the test in a private hospital and they proved the infection “, he recalled.

According to Pará State Department of Public Health (Sespa), only cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) have, necessarily, the samples collected for analysis of the new coronavirus, in the services of the Unified Health System (SUS).

Sespa informs that approximately 15 thousand rapid tests have been distributed to the municipalities of Pará, destined exclusively to detect antibodies to the new coronavirus in health and public security professionals. The transfer is part of the first batch of a total of five million rapid tests acquired by Vale and donated to the Ministry of Health. In Belém, 1,385 tests were carried out.

Sub-notifications

The criterion of only testing in critically ill patients raises the suspicion that the official data are not consistent with the reality of the pandemic in the state. And Sesma recognizes this. “There is certainly a large number of underreporting considering that there is no way to perform tests for all people who have symptoms. At the moment, the test is being prioritized for the most serious cases”, he justified.

The folder also said that all health professionals who show symptoms should be away from work and tested for covid-19. “Health services received the rapid test to be performed on health professionals who show symptoms of the disease,” he said in a note.

Human rights activist Rebecca Souza, for example, suspects that the mother has acquired the disease during hospitalization. Elioneide Souza suffered a stroke on March 9 and died on April 12. “The death report was covid-19, the doctor said he was not sure that the cause of death was only due to the stroke because the x-ray indicated the possibility,” recalled the daughter.

The activist recalls that, during the days of hospitalization, the private hospital where the mother was hospitalized claimed that the patient had contracted pneumonia. “We were surprised because 10 years ago, she had suffered eight strokes. In addition, she was also hypertensive and diabetic. She spent three months hospitalized and never had pneumonia. She was prescribed antibiotics for 10 days and she went almost every day for x and just said it was controlled, “said Rebecca.

That was when the mother started coughing and worsening the clinical picture. “She went to the recovery unit to be intubated, where they could not be accompanied and almost all patients were with covid-19. We heard that she had the test, but did not show the result,” he said.

“My brother even signed documents authorizing the use of chloroquine. From March 9 to April 12, when she passed away, doctors denied the possibility of having been infected. Only when we went to remove the body, the report nor did he mention the stroke, but the code for suspected covid-19 “, he said.

The note from Sesma informs that deaths with suspected coronavirus are being investigated. “Many of them had already collected a sample before death and had their diagnosis confirmed. The protocol asks that in the event of deaths due to suspected covid-19, the suspicion should be mentioned in the death certificate and a post-death sample should be collected to clarify the situation. diagnosis “, said the folder.

