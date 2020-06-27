HOUSTON – A federal judge on Friday ordered the release of children detained with their parents in U.S. immigration jails, and criticized the prolonged detention of families by the government of President Donald Trump during the coronavirus pandemic.

Judge Dolly Gee’s order covers migrant children detained for more than 20 days in three family detention centers in Texas and Pennsylvania that are operated by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE). Some have been in the custody of immigration authorities since last year.

Gee noted the recent spread of the virus at two of the three facilities and set a July 17 deadline for minors to be released with their parents or sent with sponsors.

Family detention centers “are ‘on fire’ and there is no more time for half measures,” he wrote.

In May, ICE said it had 184 children detained at three migrant centers, which are independent of the Department of Health and Human Services facilities for children who traveled unaccompanied by an adult and who had about 1,000 minors in custody. begining of June. The numbers in both systems have decreased significantly since the first months of the Trump government because the United States is expelling most people who try to cross the border or require them to wait for their immigration process in Mexico.

Gee oversees an old court settlement that governs the U.S. government’s treatment of migrant children, known as the Flores Settlement. Your order does not apply directly to parents who are detained with their children.

But last month, most parents refused to designate a sponsor when ICE officials unexpectedly asked them who could take care of their children if the adults were still in custody, according to family attorneys. The agency said at the time that it was conducting a “routine review for parole consistent with the law” and with Gee’s previous orders.

Immigrant rights advocates argued that ICE should release all families from detention centers, particularly because the coronavirus has spread rapidly through the facilities. In court documents released Thursday, ICE reported that 11 children and parents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Karnes City, Texas family detention center.

At the detention center in the nearby town of Dilley, at least three parents and children, including a young boy who turned 2 this week, were placed in isolation after two private contractors and an ICE official tested positive for the virus.

Amy Maldonado, an attorney working with families in custody, said Gee “clearly recognized that the government is unwilling to protect the health and safety of children, which is its obligation.”

The couple also has a 1-year-old girl, who also tested positive for the virus.

“They need to make a sensible decision and free parents to take care of their children,” he said of the government.

In most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear in two to three weeks. But in some, especially older adults and people with pre-existing conditions, it can cause more serious conditions, such as pneumonia, and even death. Most people recover.

More than 2,500 people in ICE custody have tested positive for COVID-19. The agency said it has released at least 900 people considered to be at greater medical risk and that it has reduced populations in its three family detention centers. However, in documents released to the court last month, ICE noted that it believed that most of the people detained represent a risk of flight because they had pending deportation orders or cases under review.