Despite the global coronavirus pandemic, clubs keep an eye on the transfer market for next season. With that, Benfica monitors Agustin Urzi, one of the highlights of the Argentine championship. However, in the face of the crisis caused by COVID-19, Banfield plans to lower the sale price of the athlete, which currently hovers around 30 million euros, the value of the termination clause.

– He has a € 30 million termination clause and that has always been our basis for negotiating. However, with everything that is happening, we may be forced to sell it at a lower price. We don’t want to cut his wings – Banfield president Lucia Barbuto told FCInterNews

According to the newspaper ‘A bola’, the Argentine striker is passed over by several European giants. In addition to Benfica, Atletico Madrid, Rome, Inter Milan and Fiorentina also want to count on the striker. However, the clubs intend to analyze the consequences of the disease on the financial issue, before starting any negotiations.

– Several European clubs have asked us about the Urzi situation, but we have not yet received any formal offers. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most clubs want to realize the financial losses they will have before attacking the market – revealed Lucia Barbuto.

Formed in the base divisions of Banfield, Agustin Urzi made his professional debut last season. So far, there have been 31 matches and was present at the last U-20 World Cup with the Argentine shirt.

