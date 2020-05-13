Mexico City.- Through the “Bimbo Contigo” initiative, the company joins the chain of support in the process of economic and health recovery in the face of the crisis generated by COVID-19.

Today, Grupo Bimbo takes another step on its way of supporting its business partners and announces the launch of a program aimed at micro-entrepreneurs, store owners and miscellaneous.

Through these actions, small businesses will receive support to take care of their health and that of others, maintain and strengthen their business and at the same time continue to be connected with the company.

#BimboContigo | We have launched actions in favor of the little shops. We deliver 1 million mask covers to small merchants in the country, so that they can operate under preventive measures and take care of their clients. Thus together # SumamosPorMéxico. https://t.co/0klCJc1PbK pic.twitter.com/8Y42IZzR3D – Grupo Bimbo (@Grupo_Bimbo) April 29, 2020

As for prevention and health care, Grupo Bimbo has already started with the delivery of a million fabric face masks to these microentrepreneurs.

In addition, it announced the donation of 300 thousand additional plastic masks, which will help those who have or attend a store, to continue working with greater preventive measures, thus protecting their health, that of their family and that of their clients.

Also, 200 thousand pieces of adhesive graphic material will be placed to promote the culture of self-care and that of others, following the safety and healthy distance protocols established by the health authorities.

On the other hand, the company is reinforcing various programs and tools to help its strategic allies to strengthen their business, including facilities of the already existing Pesito Credit 1, thus offering the possibility of increasing its credit limit to twice as much, and Qiubo , a platform that offers technology to small businesses so that they can receive payments with credit, debit and pantry vouchers, sell airtime and collect services.

These support tools are accompanied by other benefits related to its entire portfolio, which includes the Bimbo, Marinela, Barcel, Ricolino, Tía Rosa, Milpa Real, Sanissimo and Suandy brands, among others.

On the other hand, Grupo Bimbo will deploy an extraordinary program of continuous commercial incentives focused on store owners to strengthen the value offer that they can offer to their customers.

#BimboContigo We continue to take firm steps in front of #COVID ー 19.

We will allocate $ 200 million pesos in donations for various initiatives, such as:

Strengthen health services

Support small merchants

Donate products

Together we add for Mexico https://t.co/mz0MGaM88R pic.twitter.com/kKkEetlzns – Grupo Bimbo (@Grupo_Bimbo) April 17, 2020

To support the entrepreneurial development of store and miscellaneous owners, Grupo Bimbo will also be providing training on topics related to managing their business.

Grupo Bimbo recognizes the importance of being close and connected with its customers, especially with small merchants and in times of social distancing, therefore, it offers a permanent assistance link to listen to them and provide them with care through its Connection Center. This tool, which can be accessed by phone, email, chat and social networks, can solve needs related to Grupo Bimbo and ensure timely supply and distribution even during the crisis.

Since the beginning of this health crisis, Grupo Bimbo has deployed a series of actions to face the pandemic.

Among them, the measures taken internally for the prevention and care of their collaborators stand out, which includes having sent home about 5,000 people in Mexico belonging to vulnerable groups, ensuring salary and employment, as well as the commitment not to increase none of the products in its portfolio in the country while the health crisis lasts.

Likewise, it has announced a donation for more than 200 million pesos that includes the delivery of 2.5 million lunch boxes for doctors, nurses and other personnel of the country’s public hospitals, as well as a donation of more than 70 million pesos for the creation and operation of a temporary hospital in Mexico City, among others.

