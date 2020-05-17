After learning that the reopening will be until June 1 and not May 18, the tenants begin to despair. Francisco González, director of Inspection and Surveillance at Zapopan He acknowledges that given this, they work on three-shift tours to verify compliance with the provisions, because “many are already upset and it is difficult to explain to them that they must stay on other days like this.”

One of the cases occurred in a Wings business in Puerta de Hierro. Francisco, accompanied by Inspectors Salvador and Ricardo, They acknowledged that the site was offering service to stay at its facilities, and “they are only allowed to offer take-away service.”

At one point Miguel, the young manager of the place, changed his face when they told him they were inspectors and asked him to remove the people from the site and raise the tables, so that he only offered to take away.

“Not even food?” I ask. The inspectors explained to him that since it is not a food restaurant and offer drinks accompanied by snacks, they encourage people to stay after dinner so they cannot be considered as a restaurant.

Miguel became insistent, but ended up accepting the indication. The slightly annoying diners decided to accept the measure and left the place.

At the end Miguel commented: “the good thing is that everything is normalized on Monday.” The inspectors explained that this was not really the case, that it should remain that way until it completed its registration to the activity start-up system.

“From Monday you go to the page of the State Goverment, there you are going to fill out a questionnaire about the characteristics of your business, they will tell you what you must have as measures to reopen, if and you comply with the measures, staff will come to carry out a review and in case you meet the requirements you will be given a hologram that supports your reopening ”.

In the rest of the reviews, the Inspection and Surveillance team answers questions from tenants about their business. “Some are upset and aggressive, others understand it, but as inspectors we always have to mark as established, they cannot remain open as before and others cannot remain open.”

Finally, the director of Inspection and Surveillance added that in the review of money orders, “what we have had to close the most are aesthetics and barber shops because they do not have permission to remain open and do not respect the indication.”

JM

.