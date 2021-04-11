In the face of Enrique Guzmán’s tears, Frida Sofía has not remained silent and neither has the public

Enrique Guzman was in Ventaneando and in an interview with Pati Chapoy denied all the accusations of Frida sofia. In the program the singer cried assuring that he was not guilty of the accusations made by Frida. To her tears the young woman responded, according to the magazine People in spanish.

Said medium shares the statements made by Alejandra Guzmán’s daughter through her Facebook and Instagram accounts, where she stated the following: “I have never sought fame … it is what has most distanced me from ‘my family’, but well, I was already famous before I was born, regardless of who it weighs. And believe me, the one that weighs the most is me. I have lived in a glass house and in a golden cage, my life is not known“.

The young woman added: “You would have to be a degenerate and truly poor of heart to lie about something that happened that, yes I kept quiet, that I did suffer and I continue to suffer, but it is one less demon, an inexplicable freedom“.

Alejandra Guzmán for her part stopped being silent and as her father she also argues on the mental health of the young model and singer.

Frida’s grandfather said: “I am very concerned about Frida’s mental instability.” Through an official statement, the singer also expressed on her behalf and that of her family: “We have been following the strange accusations made by Frida Sofía Guzmán in the media for the past few weeks. We have chosen not to respond through the media, but rather letting Frida Sofía know that we love her, that we hope she will get the help to improve her mental health that she so clearly requires and that we are here with open arms, provided that any intention to clarify and reconcile is done in private and without the intention of exposing it in the media ”.

Meanwhile the public has already begun to take sides and demonstrate in favor of Frida Sofía. Through social networks there are many who already say and write “I Yes I Believe You, Frida Sofía.” The public is questioning Alejandra Guzmán’s position as a mother, and they assure that it does not matter how long a victim takes to report. Nor do they seem to agree on wanting to settle the issue by approaching it from Frida’s “supposed” “mental instability.”

The fans are rallying in social networks where the photograph of Enrique Guzmán or Frida Sofía is published in which the young woman’s statements are commented. Many have joined in his name saying “I Yes I Believe You, Frida Sofía.”

In a post from Despierta América someone commented: “It is good that celebrities are talking about these events, so that crafty men who do not respect or their daughters think to do so, this may be saving many girls from going through that suffering.”

On Ventaneando’s Instagram, program that had the exclusive statement of Enrique Guzmán, the viewer public is also giving their opinion, and they are even attacking him.

These messages can be read in the last post where they expose their exclusive: “You are the worst 😷 #yolecreoafrida”. The loyal fans of Ventaneando are embarrassed by the coverage they have given the subject: “What a shame of the program !! 🤢🤢🤢”, someone said. While another added: “My God and Did Pati cry with this man? They don’t have daughters or granddaughters, right? At least impartiality in a case like this so delicate … it gave me -asco-🤮 ”.

In Suelta La Sopa they also shared the statements of Alejandra Guzmán and now some followers are reacting against her, calling her a bad mother. “I think a mother would try to go talk to her daughter to find out more details and support her,” they commented. “Bad mother,” said others. Someone added: “#FridasituMadreNoTeCreeYoSi”.

El Gordo y la Flaca was not far behind either. There her followers also questioned Alejandra Guzmán’s position as a mother: “And like that type of” MOTHERS “there are unfortunately many ….” And so you can read more messages against the Guzmán family: “Crazy those who continue to believe in you Guzmán.”

“So you don’t believe your daughter,” someone exclaimed. “Bad mother supports your daughter!”, They sent the singer to say.

