The Semar has a total of 266 beds and 130 fans available. (Photo: Presidency / .)

Before him growth of cases due to the new coronavirus in Mexico, the Marine Secretary (Semar) reported that will strengthen medical care in the 11 Naval Hospitals available throughout the country for Serve serious people from COVID-19. In this way it will incorporate 521 other items, between doctors, nurses and stretcher-bearers.

According to a recent report of the agency, the medical institutions in charge, so far, have a occupancy of approximately 48%, which represents a optimum level to continue with the support tasks for the population that requires it, as the Marine Plan in its relief phase.

Semar has a total of 266 beds and 130 fans, which are distributed throughout the Naval Hospitals, which are located in the Pacific and Gulf of Mexico coasts. The mentioned quantity represents a considerable margin of space for people most affected by the symptoms produced by the pathogen.

The Admiral José Rafael Ojeda, head of the Navy Secretariat, recalled that the Mexican Navy also had its different air and land surfaces with the purpose of contribute in the health sector in logistics and specialized medical care. In this sense, he explained that two ships have already been enabled to attend to the emergency, while two others remain on alert to be deployed.

He also highlighted that the five Voluntary Isolation Centers are at a capacity of 5 percent. (Photo: Imelda Medina / .)

On the other hand, he stressed that the five Voluntary Isolation Centers, of which one is in Guerrero, one in Veracruz and others three in Mexico Citycurrently have ability to receive and monitor about 1,500 people with mild coronavirus symptomsThey are only at 5% of their capacity.

Likewise, he pointed out that Semar also supports in the transfer of sanitary equipment. On June 23, for example, he announced that they had been transported 26 medical fans and 26 vital sign monitors with accessories to medical centers in Port Vallarta for patient care.

In Mexico, according to the General Director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía, there have been registered 196,847 accumulated infections since the beginning of the epidemic, as well as 24,324 deaths from COVID-19. In addition, the health authorities presented a new category, which is that of recovered people, which adds 113,596 patients, that is, the 58% of those who contracted the virus, outnumbered it.

Due to this context, the deputy director of the Pan American Health Organization (OPS), Jarbas Barbosa, reported that in Mexico there is an obvious increased contagion of COVID-19, panorama similar to that of some South American countries.

PAHO alerted to a growth of coronavirus cases. (Photo: Pedro Pardo / .)

« The situation in Mexico it is very similar to that of Peru, Brazil and Chile, who are going through a period of growth of the number of cases. Surely in Mexico we have situations that are different in each state. It’s very important do not take the average number of the country as if it were the situation of each of its provinces”Said the PAHO manager.

He also remembered that Mexico has the support of the organization regional to face the pandemic and make the necessary adjustments, in order to control the transmission wave.

And it is that despite the information from the Mexican authorities, who point out that they have controlled the growth of patients with SARS-CoV-2, the international organization pointed out the opposite, because in recent weeks they have noticed a visible increase in cases, as well as a Upward trend.

« In the last few weeks it has very evident trend of growth in the number of cases. The authorities of Mexico are counting on the support of PAHO to review all the data and define what new measures can be taken that are most effective« The official explained in a virtual press conference.

