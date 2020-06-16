The curfew will take effect at midnight on Wednesday and will last for 14 days.

By: Web Writing

Texas – During an emergency meeting in the city the Mayor of Mission, Armando O´Caña, agreed a curfew.

The emergency meeting was convened to address the recent increase in cases of COVID-19.

It was reported that the curfew It will take effect on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. and will last 14 days.

The curfew It will be between 12:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Essential employees will be exempt from curfew, reported a local media.

Some officials attribute this increase in cases to the gradual reopening of the state and the relaxation of preventive measures.