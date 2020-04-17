The Amnesty may benefit the population at risk of infection, such as over 60 years, pregnant women, people with diabetes or hypertension, among others.

Senator Ricardo Monreal reported that on Monday, April 20, at 12:00 noon the Amnesty Law that it will release those people who have not committed the crimes established in Article 19 of the Constitution, as “an act of humanity” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is not only a gesture for public health, but it is a gesture of humanity even for those who have committed crimes. Hopefully and we have solidarity and fraternity at this time, “said the president of the Senate Political Coordination Board in his speech via the Internet.

Who will be able to benefit from this law? Those people who have committed the crime for the first time, who are co-criminals, that is, who are not repeat offenders.

“Those who have not been convicted of homicide, kidnapping, or serious injuries, or have used firearms in the commission of crimes, or have used violence in their commission“He explained without determining how many inmates will be able to receive this benefit.

The Amnesty Law, if approved, seeks to grant forgiveness or forgetfulness to those who have resorted to criminal actions, said the Senator from Morena.

“The Amnesty Law may benefit the population at risk or vulnerable, which includes those over 60 years of age, pregnant women, hypertensive, severe diabetics, among others. Certainly there are precedents for similar legislation around the world, it is not new to Mexico and many countries are doing it, ”according to him.

It was specified that those convicted of femicide, rape, human trafficking, home burglary, huachicoleros will not be able to receive amnesty, all the crimes that Article 19 of the Constitution prevents.

To facilitate compliance with the law, Monreal said, an executive commission will be formed, which will analyze each case and resolve those in which the measure applies.

He gave as an example to Uganda, where there are two thousand people vulnerable to the pandemic; Morocco where five thousand people were pardoned; and Turkey where the parliament discusses and approved a reform package that will liberate a third of the prison population, something like 40,000 people.

“Now under the health crisis that shakes everyone the Amnesty Law becomes an act of humanity. It is trying to decongest the rehabilitation centers, ”he added, indicating that it is about reducing the risks of contagion from Covi-19. (Ntx)