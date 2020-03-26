Governor Jaime Rodríguez’s original proposal contemplated the publication of a decree to create a contingency fund for the Covid-19 coronavirus, but it was rejected.

The state government asked the local Congress to reform the Expenditure Law of Nuevo León, so that the Municipal Security Fund and the Municipal Development Fund can be used to combat the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

According to the president of the state Congress, Juan Carlos Ruiz García, the official letter with said petition was delivered to the Parties Office at around 2:00 p.m. today, to be analyzed in the next ordinary session of the Legislature, which It is contemplated until April 20.

According to the PAN deputy, from the outset, it is not feasible and it could even be illegal for these resources to be used for a different job than the one they were created for, so they will first have to verify the federal laws, before proceeding with the reform.

“It is suspicious to request them via decree, by what decree and why not copy the initiative to the Congress of the Union, which was the one who reformed the new financial laws and that dictate that it is possible and that it cannot be done.

“Here we cannot with a simple decree, which wants us to approve of putting aside the articles of other laws, such as the Security Law, which contemplates and limits the use of the Security Fund,” he added.

Within this reform initiative, the State Executive also requests the consent of the Legislative to be able to create, as such, the figure of the Prevention Fund, Covid-19 Combat and Control, which could receive resources for “the total assigned to the State Executive in the Expenditure Law”.

In addition, it is intended to take away from autonomous agencies, such as the Human Rights Commission, the Electoral Commission, the Justice Prosecutor, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor, among others, 2.5 percent of their budget so that it is redirected to this special fund.

It is worth mentioning that the original proposal, announced by Governor Jaime Rodríguez Calderón Last Sunday, it included removing resources from the municipalities, however, after a long meeting that the 51 mayors had with him, this Wednesday morning, this idea was discarded. (Ntx)