In the end Ingenuity did not crash on its last flight on Mars

Ingenuity has already completed its mission on Mars. Or so it seemed. The small helicopter, which arrived on the planet accompanying Perseverance last February, had to make five flights. Last Friday it rose for the last time and everything went perfect. So perfect that the vehicle survived, although NASA engineers weren’t counting on it. Ingenuity is still alive, now what?

The fifth flight has been 108 seconds of uncertainty. Ingenuity had to rise 10 meters (a new milestone), travel 129 meters and enter an area that had hardly been previously explored. He also planned to take new images, some even in color. The managers of this small helicopter at NASA thought that the motorized vehicle might not survive this landing since the place seemed to be full of rocks. The fact that it survived is good news. What’s more, the US agency is already thinking about new exploration campaigns for Ingenuity.

«The fifth flight of the Helicopter from Mars is another great achievement for the agency“Explains Bob Pearce, associate administrator of NASA’s Aeronautical Research Mission Directorate, in a press release. «The continued success of the Ingenuity demonstrates the courage to gather forces from diverse skill sets from across the agency to create the future, like flying an aircraft on another planet! ‘

The new mission of the helicopter

After analyzing the images of the area where Ingenuity would land for the last time, it was clear to them that it might survive. On the fourth flight they obtained new photographs that made hope appear among NASA experts. And it is that the terrain seemed to be much flatter than they had anticipated at first.

Now, NASA intends to learn more with Ingenuity on how next-generation helicopter operations could benefit future exploration from Mars. This new phase will pose an added risk for the small helicopter, with more one-way flights and more precision maneuvers.

“The plan for the future is to fly Ingenuity so that don’t slow down your Perseverance science operations“Said Bob Balaram, chief engineer for the Mars Helicopter at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena. “It is possible that let’s make a couple more flights in the next few weeks, and then the agency will assess how we are doing. We have already been able to gather all the flight performance data that we originally came to collect. Now, this new demonstration of operations gives us the opportunity to continue expanding our knowledge of flying machines on other planets.

Ingenuity on Mars, making history

NASA / JPL-Caltech.

The Mars 2020 mission was sent to the neighboring planet last July; you are now in your first steps. Since they arrived last February, everything he has been doing has led him to this point: to have fulfilled his mission, despite the first incidents with the software, and to mark several milestones in the history of aviation. Has been the first motor vehicle to fly to another planet and it has risen on the surface 3, 5 and 10 meters, marking a milestone with each new altitude.

Now, Perseverance will continue his mission: to search for signs of past life on Mars. For this, it has various tools and, in addition, it will collect samples in the Jezero crater on Mars. And the rover is also the in charge of transmitting the orders that come from NASA to Ingenuity. At the moment, the ground vehicle mission won’t get you too far from the helicopter, hence NASA’s idea of ​​trying to do a few more flights.

The Mars 2020 mission was sent to the neighboring planet with the idea that it would find life, but also that it would study the climate of Mars. We do not know if he will be able to obtain proof of past life, although he will surely give us new information about the red planet that will help us to know it better and, also, to know more about how life originates in the universe.

