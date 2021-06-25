In the eighth but in the focus of criticism

06/24/2021 at 5:54 PM CEST

SF

In Germany self-criticism is severe and the analysis goes beyond the results. Yesterday, the ‘Bild’, sentenced “We passed, but nobody knows why!”.

Although the game of the Germans is not being far from bad, the defeat against France and the draw against Hungary have raised the Germans to the round of 16 but the sensations are not those of yesteryear. Criticism is general and the newspaper ‘Sportbuzzer’ pointed out that “we will not go that far like this”. Anyway, the ‘Mannschaft’ has the opportunity to redeem themselves in the round of 16 against England, in the incomparable setting that is Wembley.

Also Ballack

“What surprises me is that the Hungarians played exactly as we expected and that we did not find any solution, nor did the coach. The technician waits a long time to change his system & rdquor ;, said the ex-footballer, now an analyst. Joachim low It is not hitting the key and, for the German team, teams with a solid defensive network are choking.

“Neither Toni Kroos neither Ilkay Gündogan set the pace between defense and attack: foul Joshua Kimmich in midfield & rdquor ;, said the former Bayern player about the lack of fluidity in the medullary area, something that he attributes to the Kimmich.

Still, not everything is critical. In ‘Sport1’, the analysis was as follows: “the German team showed guts and willpower in their last group match against Hungary & rdquor ;, thus contrasting their performance with the last of the 2018 World Cup against South Korea, when they were eliminated.