in the diversification its virtue and its potential

RESTULTS 2020

The consolidated result of Sonae Group in 2020 it reaps the benefits of having a highly diversified business portfolio. Thus, while some sectors have been severely affected by the economic consequences of the pandemic and the confinement measures, others registered a better evolution, favoring the Group to show a positive evolution.

Sonae’s consolidated business volume grew 6.1% in homogeneous figures to € 6.8 million, favored mainly by the positive contribution of Sonae MC and Worten, which more than offset the evolution of Sona Sierra and Sonae Fashion.

In 4Q20, despite the restrictions implemented by the authorities in the regions in which the Group operates, Sonae’s consolidated business volume increased 6.6% in homogeneous figures, to € 1.9 million.

The underlying EBITDA was € 187 million in 4Q20, -4.6% vs. 4Q19, weighed down by restrictions that mainly affected Sonae Fashion and Sonae Sierra. In the whole of 2020, the underlying EBITDA was € 593 million, -1% vs 2019.

The net result at the end of last year was € 56 million, compared to € 235 million a year ago, penalized in 2020 by the reduction of € 91 million in the value of Sonae Sierra’s investment properties and positively the revaluation of the Sonae IM portfolio by € 39 million.

For business:

Sonae MC it increased its turnover by 9.6 with a greater contribution from online sales and the operating margin remained unchanged at 10.2%.

Worten, sales + 6.8%, doubling online sales. The operating margin increased from 5.2 to 6.4%, partially impacted by the partial exit of this business from Spain.

Sonae Sierra sales -42.2% due to activity limitations in shopping centers and the margin fell 19.6 percentage points to 12.2%.

Sonae IM, turnover -0.8% and the operating margin remained negative (-0.5%), penalized by the limitations of the pandemic in its activity.

INVESTMENT

In 2020, Sonae’s CAPEX was significantly higher than a year ago, demonstrating the Group’s financial strength. Not only did it continue to invest in improving its value propositions and digitizing its operations, but it also strengthened its position in NOS (+ 7.78% and in Salsa (+ 50%).

Free Cash Flow (FCF) was € 220 million, -24% compared to 2019 mainly due to a lower value of dividends received from Zopt (a temporary effect due to a legal problem) and also weighed down by the variation in the portfolio by Sonae Sierra. However, the evolution of operating cash flow, that of the integrated and consolidated businesses, was positive by + 28.9% from a year ago.

SOLVENCY AND LIQUIDITY

Net Debt is reduced by 4% to € 1,103 million, thus reinforcing its capital structure.

At the end of 2020, the Group managed to maintain financing conditions with a stable debt cost of around 1.2% and the average maturity profile remains above 4 years. Since the end of 2019, Sonae has managed to refinance more than 750 million long-term credit lines.

The liquidity position is ample and the Group does not expect to have additional financing needs in the next 18 months.

With these balance sheet figures, the solvency multiples move at controlled levels, with a DFN / EBITDA of 1.75v in 2020 and Net Debt / Equity of 0.45v.

SHAREHOLDER REMUNERATION

The Sonae Board of Directors will propose to the General Shareholders’ Meeting the payment of a dividend of € 0.0486 / share, + 5% from the previous dividend. This amount, and at current prices, represents a dividend-Yield yield of 6% and a Pay-Out of 85% of the consolidated result attributable to Sonae shareholders.

FUNDAMENTAL ASSESSMENT

While performance in 2020 was significantly affected by the global pandemic situation, Sonae should have no problem navigating through this adverse context and resuming the implementation of its strategy and returning to its recent performance as soon as possible. The balance sheet remains strong with solvency multiples at very controlled levels, which gives it the capacity to face new investments and growth once the international economic recovery begins.

The diversification and wide range of businesses that make up the Sonae Group make it easier for it to withstand a situation of economic stress such as the current one without significant deterioration. Your participation in the NOS operator is very attractive.

In a valuation by ratios and under a forecast for the end of 2021 of EPS 0.058 € / share, the market discounts 13.6 times profits, practically in line with the historical average of the value that is around 12.7v. If we adjust the PER multiple with the expected EPS growth (+ 108.9%), the PEG ratio is very attractive, 0.13v and reflects the potential of the value. The returns both on turnover, as on net worth and capitalization improve in 2021e from 2020.

On the positive side, a very remarkable yield on dividend-Yield> 6% that protects the value.

Based on our fundamental valuation we are neutral with the medium-term value, with a positive long-term outlook (keep if in portfolio). Uncertainty is high, but the company has sufficient financial muscle to face the health crisis situation and emerge stronger. Certainly some of its businesses will be more impacted than others, but at the Group level, its balance sheet is ready to be part of the recovery.

COMPANY’S DESCRIPTION

SONAE is a multinational that manages a diversified portfolio of businesses in the areas of retail, financial services, technology, shopping centers and telecommunications.

Sonae S&F: Sport Zone, Berg Outdoor, Berg Cycles and Deeply (sports equipment and clothing), MO (clothing, footwear and accessories), Zippy (clothing, footwear and accessories for babies and children), Losan (specialized in the wholesale business of children’s clothing, with a strong international presence) and Salsa (jeans, clothing and accessories).

Sonae MC It is the national market leader in retail trade, with a set of different formats: Continente (hypermarkets), Continente Modelo and Continente Buen día (convenience supermarkets). Mi Super (proximity stores in franchising format), Buen Bocado, Bagga (cafes and restaurants), Go Natural (supermarkets and healthy restaurants), Make Notes, Note! (bookstore / stationery), ZU (products and services for dogs and cats), Well’s (health, wellness and optics) and Dr. Well (dental medicine and aesthetic medicine clinics).

Worten: home appliances, consumer electronics and entertainment.

Worten Mobile covers mobile telecommunications.

Sonae Retail Properties, created in 2009, manages retail real estate assets.

Sonae IM: telecommunications and cybersecurity.

Sonae Sierra: real estate.

US: telecommunications.

The social capital, fully subscribed and carried out, is represented by 2,000,000,000 ordinary shares, with a par value of 1 euro each.

Significant shareholders:

Efanor Investimentos

52.90%

Free-float

36.33%

BPI Bank

4.80%

Criteria Caixa

2.00%

Invesco Limited

1.99%

Norges Bank

1.98%

Indices in which it is listed:

PSI ALL-SHARE

NEXT 150

PSI 20

PSI 20 Ex Banks

PSI CONSUMER SERV.

IBERIAN INDEZ

NEXT 150

Corporate structure

Sonae MC 100% Complete Consolidation

Sonae Sierra 70% Complete consolidation

NOS 31% Equity Equivalence Method

Worten 100% Complete Consolidation

ISRG 30% Equity Equivalence Method

Sonae Fashion 100% Complete Consolidation

Sonae FS 100% Complete Consolidation

Sonae IM 90% Complete Consolidation