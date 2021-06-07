In the distance: Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul put on an eight-round show



Both Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul had fun in the ring.

Photo: Cliff Hawkins / .

In view of 12,700 fans the “fight of the year” took place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul faced off and put on a show: eight rounds, fun in the ring and little else. Without judges, none were victorious. Clearly “Money” dominated as he used to do, but he did not knock out the YouTuber, as many expected.

Floyd was in control of the fight, but without pushing himself to the full. When he got the chance, he landed power shots. Paul got tired after the first few rounds, but he had enough cardio to last until the end and not lower his arms.

SHEESH 😳 #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/Xi7DvJbBcD – SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 7, 2021

Floyd Mayweather was 40% effective on his punches: connecting 43 of the 107 that he threw. For its part, Logan paul only got 13% of their shipments right: 28 of 217. The defense of “Money”, against a physically superior rival, was not a duty. Notorious.

pic.twitter.com/D0dLUO20DT – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 7, 2021

Mayweather vs Paul: round by round

In the initial round, Mayweather devoted himself to studying Paul: first his attack and then how he defended. A classic in his fights. The Youtuber, with sheer momentum, threw as many punches as he could, none without getting his hook.

Second round, same result. Floyd waited for his rival, who could never hurt him despite exceeding him in height and weight, which he took advantage of to defend himself. “Money” showed that he still has a more than outstanding speed, despite his 44 years.

Of round 3 to round 5, Mayweather Jr. took an attacking stance, trying to hurt Logan Paul, who withstood the onslaught of one of the most notorious boxers in history. Even so, the celebrity had the good fortune to land a couple of blows.

Money vs. The Maverick 🍿 (via @ShowtimeBoxing) pic.twitter.com/b0baofzAdq – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 7, 2021

The last three rounds -remembering that it was an exhibition fight-, they were of less intensity. He rewarded the grip and the fight lost fluidity. None were hurt. And both closed the day with joy, without rivalry and speaking well of the other.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. He affirms it: he had fun. In addition, he complimented his opponent: “It’s better than I thought it was“. He added that he doesn’t know if he will return to an exhibition, but that definitely putting his skills to the test against a younger fighter was fun.

. @ FloydMayweather had fun 🙌 #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/uUwkabMtNO – SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 7, 2021

Logan paul He was pleased to fulfill a dream: “After today, nobody tell me that something is not impossible“. He did not do it with the intention of showing off. He went out of his way and thanked Floyd Mayweather, telling him that he was truly honored. The happiness to leave the ring alive was evident.

“@FloydMayweather it’s an honor.” @ LoganPaul was hyped after surviving 8 rounds. #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/wGNbYmlSk0 – SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 7, 2021

The victory went to both, who will go home with good monetary gains. Entertainment won out, too: the door was left open for more such shows, where money is the catalyst for fun.