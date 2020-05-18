BRASILIA – The delay of President Jair Bolsonaro in enacting the law that freezes the salaries of civil servants has given time for the approval of new readjustments by state governments to civil servants. The freeze is a requirement of the economic team to transfer R $ 60 billion to states and municipalities to face Covid-19.

After readjustments by the Federal District police, the states of Mato Grosso and Paraíba also approved readjustments and gratuities. In other states, the pressure for increases has increased, with new projects in progress in Legislative Assemblies. In addition, Congress also approved readjustments for military personnel from Roraima, Rondônia and Amapá, active and inactive, who entered office when these states were territories belonging to the Union.

Last week, the Legislative Assembly of Mato Grosso approved a bill, after two controversial votes, with increased salaries for higher positions in the state government. With the approval, the remuneration of one of the commissioned positions doubled, from R $ 6,287.82 to R $ 12,775.63.

To Estadão, Deputy Ulysses Moraes (PSL), who worked against the approval, said that the delay for the sanction by the president helped in the approval of the project that alters the bonus of 1,700 officials with positions of trust in the state government.

“The rush was so great with the project that they even called a vote on Saturday,” said Novaes. According to him, the governor of Mato Grosso, Mauro Mendes (DEM), had no impact on the project, which does not meet the rules of fiscal responsibility.

Sought, the state government did not respond to the report, preferring to send three stories made by the official press. In one of them, he says that the project regulates the amounts received by employees when they occupy a commissioned position. “The positions will be more attractive to the staff, and in some situations it is not necessary to hire people from the private sector to exercise the commissioned function.”

In Paraíba, the Legislative Assembly unanimously and urgently approved the Provisional Measure that guarantees a 5% wage increase for state civil servants, occupants of public positions or jobs with effective provision, active, inactive and pensioners. Deputy Ricardo Barbosa (PSB), government leader, said, on the day of the MP’s approval, that the measure “proves the concern of the House in guaranteeing the welfare of the servants in this moment of uncertainty”. Wanted, the governor of Paraíba, João Azevêdo (PSB), did not take a position until the closing of this edition.

Even with the pandemic, several readjustments are being approved. The Legislative Assembly of São Paulo enacted a law giving an increase of 3.89% to the employees of the State Court of Auditors. On the same day, the Court itself suspended the adjustment. In Rio, authorization for readjustments was also approved, which ended up not being carried out due to pressure from the population.

In mid-April, when there was already talk of the possibility of freezing personnel expenses, a project that changes the administrative structure of the State Court of Auditors started to be processed in the Legislative Assembly of Amapá, creating new positions.

Veto. More than 60 days have passed since the request for aid made by the States to the federal government and 12 days after approval by Congress of the project, which provides for a financial relief of R $ 125 billion, including a R $ 60 billion bailout and the suspension of regional government debt. According to the project, the servers of the Union, the States and the municipalities will have their salaries frozen until the end of 2021, but the parliamentarians, with Bolsonaro’s approval, removed several categories, including security, from the scope of the measure.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes demanded the president’s veto for the article that “saved” two-thirds of the servers from freezing. In the economic area, the expectation is to build an agreement with Congress so that the veto is not overturned by deputies and senators, which would be a defeat for the president.

The chances, however, are getting smaller, because of the pressure from the civil service and the number of servers that were left out of the freeze. As the Estadão, seven out of ten state employees will continue with the possibility of increases if Bolsonaro sanctions the text as it was approved by Congress. Among the “saved” categories are PMs and teachers. In the Union, 60% of the servers would be spared.

The growing discourse is that it would be an “injustice” that only certain categories are prohibited from having readjustments. The National Federation of State and District Tax Authorities (Fenafisco) has signaled that it will appeal the freeze to the other servers.

“I am in favor of containing personnel expenses. But the government has no conviction about the freeze”, says the project’s rapporteur in the Chamber, Pedro Paulo (DEM-RJ). Bolsonaro promised to analyze the vetoes with the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), and the governors at a meeting scheduled for this week.

