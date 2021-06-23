In the Coyoacán Mayor’s Office they want to be the hotbed of future world boxing champions

The Elected Mayor of the Coyoacán Delegation, Giovani Gutiérrez, made known his desire to promote sport, especially boxing, a sport that has given Mexico many joys, therefore, he also reported on the creation of several projects in conjunction with the World Boxing Council.

It was during the traditional “Coffee Tuesday”And taking as the setting the historic Hacienda de Cortes, where the Elected Mayor of the Coyoacán Delegation, Giovani Gutiérrez, together with the president of the WBC, Mauricio Sulaimán, presented a work plan to promote boxing in that mayor’s office.

It is extremely exciting for the new Mayor to be able to shape the commitment to convert Coyoacan at best Town hall, emphasizing three important points, safety, culture and sport.

At this point he was emphatic in saying that sport is the means to create a healthy, integrated society, away from vices and wanting to grow because of it, and after several work talks with him. President of the WBC, Mr. Mauricio Sulaimán, of reached a great agreement to convert Coyoacan in the epicenter of boxing and where the new world champions will come from.

The commitments with which this dream will start are:

Knockout of bullying Knockout of harassment of women Physical activations Respect for older adults Boxing in all neighborhoods of the Mayor’s Office Boxing clinics taught by great world champions Art and culture classes through the witty Scholas program The walk of the champions in Coyoacán with the busts of the great boxing legends Hall of fame in Coyoacán Boxing cultural exchange trips Finally to have a world champion

In this way and with the firm conviction of giving the best of himself the Mayor elect

Giovanni gutierrez will transform to Coyoacan and it will give its settlers the peace of mind they long for.

To end the president of the WBC, congratulated the Mayor in a very special way since initiatives like you are are what our country needs, and he reiterated all the support of the organism to give shape to this dream.

As a symbol of this, the top leader gave him recognition and a glove signed by the world champions who were present at the event as Carlos Zarate, Pipino Cuevas, Esmeralda Moreno, Isaac Bustos Y Rocky Hernandez.

