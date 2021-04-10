“In the Classic you have to give your all”

04/10/2021 at 7:00 PM CEST

Saras Jasikevicius is clear that as of this Sunday, all the games remaining until the end of the season are of vital importance. “We have no margin for error in the Endesa & rdquor; League,” Jasikevicius said.

“From now on, we have no margin for error in any competition and clearly, we are very excited to play another important game, such as El Clásico. It is a pity that we will play without an audience on our court, but we have to give everything & rdquor;

“There are many emotions and a great desire to do well. There will be some pressure and nerves, as always, but I think that’s the beauty of sport, play against your greatest rival, knowing that everyone in their homes is watching it, and with winning to do it well & rdquor ;, commented the Lithuanian.

Without many surprises

The two teams know each other very well, and he doesn’t think there are going to be many surprises. “Yes, it is very difficult, but every time we try something. In these games the easy points are important and we try to surprise each other, but, in the end, it is the same. Control losses, rebounds, that the other team does not have more possessions than you & mldr; and play your basketball & rdquor ;, explained in the preview.

Despite Gabriel Deck’s absence, Jasikevicius doesn’t think he’s a big factor for the Whites. “Madrid has its weapons. When one leaves, another enters and adapts, and it will always be in Madrid & rdquor ;, he concluded