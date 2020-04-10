We have always been surprised that the Chinese community consumes dog meat, animals that we are used to having as pets and life partners. The question of many is: is it harmful to health?

During the summer solstice, in China they slaughter 10,000 dogs in the southern town of Yulin to celebrate their Dog Meat Festival, which became popular in the 1990s.

“The tradition of eating dog is ancient, while the tradition of having it as a pet is something new and the fruit of the bourgeois character that is developing in the cities,” say the residents.

Still, this happens in a dozen countries, such as Switzerland, Vietnam, or Korea. In none of these countries is it a crime to sacrifice dogs for human consumption, but it is required that it be done under the same sanitary conditions required for the rest of the animals.

“Many are stray animals, whose ingestion can lead to public health problems, and others are even sold with the identification of their owners, which demonstrates the existence of an illegal market,” he denounces on social networks.

Why does China consume dog meat?

Still, the Chinese government itself carries out the controls so that “diners can enjoy gastronomic dog delicacies, seasoned with lychees (tropical fruit) as tradition dictates, without worrying about having to run away in search of a toilet.”

Those who consume it assure that it has several positive properties: strengthens the stomach, improves blood circulation and enhances men’s virility. What do you think about the culture of various countries in the East?

