“In the Brazilian team we already called Ronaldo ‘president'”

05/20/2021 at 10:31 AM CEST

Dida, the one who was the goalkeeper of the Milan and the selection of Brazil, spoke in the documentary series ‘President’ about the former forward Ronaldo Nazario and his beginnings as owner of the Real Valladolid and he assured that his decision to buy the club did not surprise him, since the Brazilian team already called the forward “president”.

“Do you know why I was not surprised? Because in the Brazilian team we already called him ‘president’. There was that joke because of how he is, because of his importance. Ronaldo lived it all within a club, so it would surely be easy for him to be president “, reveals the former goalkeeper in this series of the platform DAZN.

‘Ronaldo: The President’ is a series of six episodes that relate the arrival of the former striker to Valladolid and his first season at the helm of the club, from the purchase of the share package of the Pucelano team to his relationship with players, managers or signings.

“I bought the club with money from my pocket, there is no external investment, there is no investment fund, I have no partners. It is a project of mine and I love that it is like that, “says Ronaldo during this documentary series, the first of the three about his figure that the platform will develop.

In the audiovisual, which premiered its first two chapters this Thursday, in addition to the views of the players and workers of the Pucelano club, the visions of several former teammates of Ronaldo in the Brazilian team and in various clubs in which he spent during his career.

Among them, the left back Roberto Carlos, which coincided with him in Brazil and in the Real Madrid. “When Ronaldo became president of Valladolid it scared me a little, because I thought: ‘He doesn’t have that much experience for that.”, admits the former lane, who later praises the ability of his former partner to surround headquarters “people who could make the club grow.

He also praises him Pep Guardiola. “All these people who are so good at soccer is because they are very intelligent, they are very intuitive. These people have something special, that makes them see things that others do not see, and it is good that people of this caliber, empathetic, and who have been so important to football, continue to be linked to it “, says the current coach of the Manchester City.

In the first chapter of this documentary series, the arrival of Ronaldo to Valladolid is related, the salvation of the team in 2018-19 and the celebration of that success with the entire squad at the former player’s home in Ibiza. The second deals with the ‘Oikos Case’, in which several club players were accused of allegedly participating in a match-fixing plot. The rest of the chapters will be released between May and June.