In the bathtub and uncovered, Yanet García shows her charms

The truth is that ex weather girl, Yanet García has completely ignited the world of the internet after finally debuting on the OnlyFans platform, an account where it has been announced that she has broken the record as the Mexican with the most followers.

Yanet García managed to leave his followers breathless on the OnlyFans platform and, incidentally, several Internet users after publishing perhaps one of his most striking photographs, where he posed topless and in a bathtub.

As you can remember, this pretty conductive Mexicana rose to fame thanks to her participation in the Televisa morning program Hoy, where she was in charge of giving the daily weather forecast, working with the hosts Andrea Legarreta, Galilea Montijo and Raúl Araiza.

However, everything changed for her at the end of 2019, since the former weather girl made the decision to leave the Televisa morning to be able to move to the United States, where she would supposedly focus on her artistic career and her work as fitness trainer.

In addition to his success in the TV Mexican, this beautiful 30-year-old driver has also positioned herself as one of the most beautiful and desired women on the famous Instagram social network, where to this day she has more than 13.7 million followers.

And in fact it was precisely through this social network, where the former weather girl surprised her fans with the opening of her account in OnlyFans.

In this photograph that we mentioned at the beginning we can appreciate her while she is inside a bathtub and she wears only a black t9nga and her lathe completely uncovered, well, only covering herself with her arms.

As expected, this fiery photograph of the former host of Televisa Topless quickly began to generate all kinds of reactions among Internet users and although it was shared on the special content platform, it was also circulated on the Instagram social network in a fan account.

It should be mentioned that this is not the first time that Yanet García has caused a furor with one of its content on social networks, since even before being part of the celebrities with an OnlyFans account, the model already shared that type of content on their social networks .

It was on April 17 when in fact he announced that he would open his account on the adult platform where he would be more in contact with his followers, where he has, so far, more than 60 thousand fans.

However, several of them have expressed their dissatisfaction with the influencer, as they assure that it is even the same content that they already shared on Instagram.

Do not steal at OnlyFans, better teach here “,” Look how smart, we went with the feint “,” No way … debut and farewell “,” Now pure dressed photo “, are some of the comments in his latest publications .

In fact, the beautiful former weather girl, Yanet García, is the first Mexican celebrity to achieve millionaire earnings on the OnlyFans platform.

That’s right, just a total of 12 days after opening her OnlyFans account, the fitness girl is also more than surprised by the immediate and favorable response she has received from her fans and now from the subscribers of this new platform.

Well, although she had already been recommended to share her most daring photographs there, it had never crossed her mind that this would immediately make her earn a large amount of money.