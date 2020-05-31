Former critic, former assistant Marcel Carné (in The Night’s Visitors, 1942), Michelangelo Antonioni he became director after Gente del Po, in 1943. He proved to be an accurate documentary maker, with a great sense of observation, and space. This dramatic importance of the scenery, be it a landscape or an interior, has always accompanied it and even improved, more and more. As director of feature films, Antonioni moved away from classical neo-realism to follow his own path. He became a chronicler of feelings, focused on the (hetero) couple’s theme.

Crimes D’Alma, Os Vencidos, La Signora senza Camelie have imperfections, but they already reveal a look – Lo Sguardo di Michelangelo, without this having to do with the documentary of the same name, of himself, on another Michelangelo, Buonarotti. The Friends of 1955, based on Cesare Pavese, and O Grito, two years later, were hailed as events. Women, among them. And Aldo, the worker, on a physical and sentimental itinerary that reveals the alienation of his feelings. At the time, it made sense how Antonioni, taking an American tough guy, actor Steve Cochran, managed to empty him of brute force (of physicality?) To reveal an inner fragility. And the landscape – Antonioni returned to the Po River valley to show that he hadn’t changed much since 1943, although the whole of Italy was in the process of transformation, driven by the money that the United States poured into the peninsula, to contain communism. In the 1970s, Ettore Scola would play We Who Loved Each Other So Much. Antonioni, quite the contrary, never believed that love was a possibility.

The Scream remains a rarity in Antonioni’s work. Aldo is a worker. Later, in the 1960s and 70s, he would return to the male characters – in Blow-Up and The Passenger / Profession: Reporter -, but his great phase of the 60’s is basically centered on female characters, at the top of the social pyramid. Antonioni filmed the upper bourgeoisie. Nobody is punching his films for our daily bread. Vittorio De Sica was unemployed and retired. It is another segment, another social stratum. And what interests you is the analysis of feelings. The loving alienation. Between 1959 and 61, he created the trilogy of loneliness and incommunicability. Three films, one each year. The Adventure, The Night, The Eclipse. There followed the episode of Tre Volte Donne, in which the ex-empress of Iran, Soraya, tried to build a career as an actress and, in 1963, his first experiment with color – The Red Desert, which, in Brazil, became called, go find out why, The Dilemma of a Life.

Aventura was one of three representatives of Italy in the 1960 Cannes Film Festival competition. He competed with Federico Fellini’s A Doce Vida, which won the Palme d’Or, awarded by a jury chaired by writer Georges Simenon. (The third was Ombre Bianchi, Blood on Snow, Nicholas Ray’s Eskimo film, shown under the Italian flag.) While Fellini was applauded, Antonioni was booed. The film failed at the box office, it was ahead of its time. The jury gave him a mention ‘for the remarkable search for a new cinematic language’. It was what he was doing. The French understood. The cult started in France. At the head of the cast, Monica Vitti and Gabriele Ferzetti. She came from the theater, he already had a name in the cinema.

The plot, reduced to the basics, is very simple. A cruise through the islands of southern Italy. Villages, the sea. A couple, Anna and Sandro. The friend, Claudia. Other couples, bored. Few scenes are enough for the viewer to realize that something is not going well between Anna and Sandro. No screaming or gnashing of teeth. It simply disappears, less than a third of the 145 minutes of the film remains on the screen, enough to Lea Massari, one of the Italian divas of the time, be present. Claudia is the first to notice the absence – “Anna dov’è?” And when she asks, it may be the first time she has looked directly at Sandro. The group separates, Claudia and Sandro are questioned by police officers, they travel through Sicily, they approach. Do you love each other? No, Antonioni’s criticism is precisely the impossibility of loving.

Antonioni never bothered to clarify what happened to Anna. “I was told that she committed suicide, but I don’t believe that.” A vague clue – the sound of a speedboat on the trail, just before the disappearance was confirmed. In A Noite, another couple, Giovanni and Lidia, Marcello Mastroianni and Jeanne Moreau, is also in crisis. Go to a party. He chases Valentina, played by Antonioni’s muse at this stage in her career, Claudia from A Aventura – Monica Vitti, and she is dark. In the morning, the exhausted couple sits on the grass in the garden of the party house. Lídia reads a love letter. Giovanni asks who is the author? You don’t even remember writing it years ago. In O Eclipse, another couple, Vittoria and Piero, Monica and Alain Delon. He works at the Stock Exchange, where the adrenaline of the trading session insensitizes people. Winning or losing money means nothing more. Vittoria follows the man who lost everything, and he draws on a piece of paper.

In the end, the camera scans the places where Vittoria and Piero met and are now empty. Antonioni, in the previous films, showed auroras that did not bring any promise of better days. Closes Eclipse at dusk. Although it is not a catastrophic film, the eclipse is symbolic – of humanity. People disappear at the end of The Eclipse, as Anna disappeared in the first film in the trilogy. A circle is closed. The voids in the planes, which had been expressing the isolation of the figures on the scene, acquire the dimension that, in metaphysics, is called ontology. More than an observer, Antonioni was a student of human behavior. In his cinema, unhappiness is man’s natural destiny. And that can lead to a kind of displacement of reality, which turns into a neurosis with Monica Vitti, always her, from The Red Desert.

It is one of the most emblematic scenes filmed by Antonioni. In addition to the color – he painted scenarios to express states of the soul – he has the image of Giuliana / Monica investing against the workman’s sandwich, for which he is willing to pay a fortune, as if it were the most concrete thing in the world. Since Crimes d’Alma, and through the trilogy, Antonioni had already been building the idea of ​​a depoliticized class, with no other purpose in life than the pursuit of happiness in love. Since love is impossible for him, there is no way to be happy. The result can only be emptiness. In Antonioni’s films, especially in the trilogy, personasgens are always looking for ways to kill time. Lídia walks aimlessly through Milan. Moreau’s distressed look, Moreau’s bitter mouth express boredom.

Antonioni already came up with this idea, but it was in A Aventura that he became a great artist, master of his means. How are stories told without stories? There is Anna’s disappearance, but Sandro and Claudia are not in a police intrigue – which existed, vaguely outlined, in Crimes D’Alma. There, the woman tries to convince her lover to kill her husband. The same starting point for Obsession, by Luchino Visconti, from 1942, takes another direction with Antonioni. When the husband dies in an accident (which is not explained), guilt undermines the relationship of lovers. In The adventure, Claudia and Sandro start screaming for Anna on the rocks. They end up giving it up, immersed in the fragility of their relationship. Antonioni said, half ironic, half seriously, that if the film is a policeman, then it has to be seen backwards. Everything that should unite Claudia and Sandro, in fact, separates them. The ending puts them in the same impasse as Anna and Sandro at the beginning. The man before a wall, and here the woman comforts him with his touch.

In a brief scene, a rare dialogue that may even go unnoticed, Claudia mentions her poor background. It is there, but it is not (of that medium), and that makes all the difference. His gesture of protection. Antonioni said that Claudia and Sandro are linked by compassion, resignation and what they still have of vital force. Few films have made as much impact as The Adventure. It marked an important stage in the author’s attempt to bring the narrative into the characters, through a realism defined as interior. Literature was already doing this – Virginia Woolf, James Joyce. When cinema wanted to reveal the interior, it used voices off. Even Ingmar Bergman did this in Wild Strawberries, his 1957 classic. Professor Isak Borg / Victor Sjostrom’s soliloquies. Antonioni reduced the dialogue to a minimum. Everything is said without words. The tiredness in the search for Claudia and Sandro is not only physical, it is emotional. Incommunicability, loneliness, boredom, emptiness.

Rare films integrate the landscape so much in this search. Looks and gestures replace dialogue. Music by Giovanni Fusco it’s a character. Speak for Claudia and Sandro at the end. Back in Cannes, 1960 was a mythical year in the festival’s history. Grace Kelly gave the air of grace with his prince (Rainier). Pomp and circumstance. Callas went to all parties with her entourage, which was no bigger than Begun’s. Gilbert Bécaud played the guitar for Magali Noel to dance in the old palais. Charles Trenet and Jeanne Moreau sang at the party in honor of her, who was best actress for Peter Brook’s Moderato Cantabile, an adaptation of Marguerite Duras. There was a party for the other best actress – the prize was divided – and it was Melina Mercouri, for Never on Sundays, by Jules Dassin. The Greek party at Ambassadeur had broken glasses and sirtaki. At the Italian, at Martinez, half-naked women threw themselves into the pool, a scene that could be in A Doce Vida. That year of excesses, Tina Louise – Tina who? – entered the horse at Carlton, which has always been the celebrity hotel.

Fellini won Palma by placing the paparazzi on the map loudly and the Croisette, that year, was more than ever an ephemeral world of dreams and pleasure. Antonioni was against it. It imposed a cinema of silences, introspective and radical, made, according to Jean Tulard in the Cinema Dictionary, ‘with narrative freedom and technical precision’. At the center of everything, Vitti. Restrained, pinched, tense. Only. Lucia Bosè and Eleonora Rossi-Drago had already expressed this dissatisfaction in previous films. Valentina Cortese, the Nene of As Amigas. But it was in Monica Vitti that Antonioni found the perfect actress. The ideal woman? They got married, it didn’t last long. It would have gone against everything that the movies advertised. Who could have imagined that this woman hid another? Dino Risi, who may have been the Antonioni of humor – an anguish runs through the One Who Knows How to Live and Vacation in Italy -, proved that she was a fantastic comedian in We, Women, We Are, from 1971. Antonioni died in 2007, at 94 years. More than 20 years earlier, a stroke left him partially paralyzed, and unable to speak. He never stopped filming. In 1995, he received an honorary Oscar from the Hollywood Academy.

The film is streaming from Belas Artes.

See too:

Wagner Moura reveals career plans after ‘Sergio’

.