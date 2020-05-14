Players from all over the world will be able to face each other in the Pokmon video games, Pokkn Tournament DX and the Pokmon Trading Card Game.

Last month it was reported that, like most video game events this year,The Pokmon Companymade the decision to cancel the Pokmon World Championship to be held in London in August, as well as othertournaments and face-to-face eventsto be celebrated around the world during the summer. Fortunately for Pokmon’s competitive stagethere is already a digital alternative for this season, It’s about anew online tournamentknown asPokmon Players Cup.

The Pokmon Company reported that fromJuly 2020Pokmon Sword / Pokmon Shield, Pokkn Tournament DX and Pokmon Trading Card Game (JCC) players will face off inonline special competitions. Those interested in competing will do so in adouble elimination round divided by qualifying zonesto select the best in each area. Those who pass that first round will face each other in theend of the Pokmon Players Cup 2020what to celebrate inAugust 2020. The prize for the champions of this cup will be that The Pokmon Companycover transportation and accommodation expenses to attend a future International Championship.

ToqualifyFor the Pokmon Players Cup 2020, players must take into account the following:

The JCC will consider the positions they occupy on the June ranking list in the Pokmon Online Trading Card Game.

For the video game championship they will be classified according to the results of the Online Tournament of the May International Challenge in Sword and Shield that is held from May 21 to 24.

For Pokkn Tournament DX they will be able to register directly for the first phase of the Pokmon Players Cup at an early date that will be announced soon.

All competitive Pokmon players are encouraged to be on the lookout for any tournament-related announcements on the official Play! Website. Pokmon.

