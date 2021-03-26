In the absence of news, Osvaldo Benavides says goodbye to “Monarca” | INSTAGRAM

Everything seems to indicate that to this day there is no news about a new season of the series of Netflix “Monarca”, where the Mexican actor Osvaldo Benavides is part of it, because from his profile on Instagram he has written a farewell message that impressed the audience, could it be that Salma Hayek He fired him?

That’s right, after a not so successful second season, the aforementioned actor shared that he has not heard if the Serie “Monarca” will be renewed for a new series of chapters on the streaming platform, so he said goodbye to the program and thanked all his fellow filmmakers for the work they did.

It was on his personal social media profile, where the mexican actor said that, in the absence of news, he said goodbye to “Andrés Carranza”, the character he played in two seasons of the aforementioned film production, which can be seen on the streaming platform, Netflix.

In addition, he openly confessed that he was proud to have participated in this audiovisual entertainment project, although this was not a secret since you could see the pleasure that he gave him to be part of the episodes produced by Salma Hayek, as well as by Billy and Fernando Rovzar from Lemon Films.

In this way it was that Osvaldo notified the event from his respective official profile in the snapshot application: “In the absence of news, I am saying goodbye to Andrés Carranza. What a pleasant project. Thank you for all Monarca and all of us who were there. What pride to have participated. Come out bye,” he wrote.

In that same publication, several of his co-stars, such as Juan Manuel Bernal, who boasted of also commenting on being proud of having recorded the series with all his wonderful companions, as well as thanked for the enormous satisfaction of giving the audience a product. first world.

This was the message that his partner left him: “How proud to have done it with all that wonderful crew! Nobody can take that away from me and the enormous satisfaction of giving the viewer a first-world product as we think all of Latin America deserved. I love you. , bro. Goodbye to the Carranza. I hug you “, expressed Bernal.

On the other hand, the actress Irene Azuela, her other co-star, sent her thanks and words of support, also mentioning that she loved him very much, as if he were her own brother. respective little red heart.

After the fact, the Mexican photography became a trend in the different social networks, and the fans of the production have expressed concern, and they hope that everything is a misunderstanding because they really would like to see a third season.

So far, neither Netflix nor the production of “Monarca” have confirmed or denied a possible cancellation, so the only thing left to do is wait if the Mexican television program is renewed for a third installment in the platform.

Recall that the first season of the series premiered on September 13, 2019, and consisted of a total of 10 chapters, recently, on January 1 of this year the second season was released, which is made up of 8 chapters.

It is worth mentioning that this second and apparently last season, was released clearly, from the ranks of Netflix, where new and endearing characters such as Fernanda Castillo, who played “Sofía Carranza” in the aforementioned film production, appeared.

“Monarca” tells the story of the “Carranza” family and how it came to power through corruption, the fortune of this powerful family has been generated through the empire of tequila they own, with which they have fed a corrupt system that a battle will begin when someone decides to fight against the current to finish it.