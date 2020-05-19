Recently, there have been more than 110 adhesions to the Palmeiras supporter-partner plan, all from the club’s base categories. After opting for a salary reduction for the main male cast, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, manager Cícero Souza and director Anderson Barros, in addition to suspending contracts with some employees, the club fully maintained base jobs and salaries, and enrollment with Avanti is a acknowledgment.

With guaranteed salaries and jobs, employees in the grassroots categories became supporter partners (Fabio Menotti)

Photo: Lance!

– We decided to help the club, which thinks so much about us and allows us to make it even bigger with each passing day. This fight belongs to everyone, and at that moment, we saw that we need each other to make a difference. The union is our strength to fight this virus and I hope that everything will return to normal soon – said Henri, defender of the U-20 team and one of those who joined Avanti. All the employees of the Athlete Training Center (including managers and directors) joined, in addition to some under-17 and under-20 athletes. And there is an expectation that the number will exceed the current 110 in the coming days because, according to Palmeiras, players from other categories have also shown interest in the action. Each one, obviously, has the freedom to choose the best plan within their conditions.

– This attitude is a thanks to all that the club has done for all those who wear their shirt. Several measures have been taken for the well-being of employees, and this reinforces the pillars of the motto ‘Family Palmeiras’, especially unity and solidarity, which are essential at this moment – highlighted João Paulo Sampaio, manager of the Center for Training Athletes.

– In the practical situation, given all that was offered to us, we still had a feeling that we could do more, in addition to the grand gesture of the open letter. A family remains united in good times and bad, and we know that initiatives like this are important. It was heartfelt, and I can only thank the club for everything it has done for us – said Rodrigo Jordão, coach of the under-11 team at Verdão.

The palmeirense base suspended activities at the Academia de Futebol 2, in Guarulhos (SP), on March 13, due to the pandemic of the coronavirus. Initially, the sub-10, sub-11, sub-12, sub-13 and sub-14 casts were dismissed, but all ended up being released in the sequence. Without face-to-face activities, Palmeiras prescribed daily work for everyone, in addition to conducting online monitoring with a psychologist, pedagogue, nutritionist and social worker. The club also assists athletes with basic food baskets, greater allowances (smaller teams) and maintenance of salaries (larger teams).

After conducting a study to detect the financial impact of the pandemic, Palmeiras guaranteed that no one would be fired and, thus, there was an agreement with the players of the main male squad, also involving coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, director Anderson Barros and manager Cícero Souza , for a 25% reduction in the salaries of May and June registered in the portfolio, with image rights of April and May in installments until June 2021.

Still promising to keep employees from all departments, the club decided to suspend the contracts of part of its professionals, ensuring, however, the maintenance of the net value of their salaries, receiving help from the federal government, in addition to basic food baskets and access to the Cheers. There was no change in payments to athletes from the youth teams, the women’s team and amateur sports.

See too:

L columnist! analyzes security measures adopted in the return of Alemão and Brazilian football