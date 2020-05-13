The minister of the Institutional Security Office, Augusto Heleno, said that President Jair Bolsonaro said at the ministerial meeting on April 22 that if his personal security was at fault, he “would try to change it” and that, “if he did not succeed, he would change the boss being able to reach the director and even the minister “.

In Heleno’s testimony, there is no express mention of the possible change in the Superintendence of the Federal Police of Rio de Janeiro, as former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro had alleged.

Heleno’s speech follows the same line of the Minister of the Civil House, Walter Braga Netto, who stated that Bolsonaro, at that meeting, had revealed his intention to change the “security of Rio de Janeiro”, referring to his personal security, to position of GSI, having no relationship with the Federal Police. [nL1N2CV00E]

Moro accuses Bolsonaro of having demanded at that meeting the replacement of the Federal Police superintendent in Rio de Janeiro, under threat of his resignation as well as that of the then PF general director, Maurício Valeixo.

The ministers’ depositions are in line with what the president himself said on Tuesday.

In two interviews, after the video was broadcast to those involved in the case, Bolsonaro said he never spoke of the Superintendency or the Federal Police at the ministerial meeting on the 22nd, indicating a strategy to try to disengage from Moro’s accusations.

In his testimony, Heleno said that Bolsonaro made a charge “in a general way to all ministers in the intelligence area” at the ministerial meeting. According to him, the complaint would be “the lack of intelligence information that was passed on to him to support his decisions, making specific citations to his personal security”, mentioning Abin, the PF and the Ministry of Defense.

Augusto Heleno said he was aware that the president demanded greater performance from the PF in Rio in fighting corruption, including involving federal hospitals.

The GSI minister also said that the change in the post of director general of the PF is an “indisputable attribution” of the president, which should occur without trauma.

