In this bitter and painful crisis, there is no doubt that the character of Isabel Díaz Ayuso offers a dose of entertainment to the media that is to be appreciated. Of course, if we think that she is the person in charge of managing health in Madrid and that 8,504 people have died in the Community of Madrid from Covid-19 and that 41,159 have passed through hospitals, then laughter can turn into a grimace of perplexity. Giving a show in politics is fine, but you shouldn’t go too far.

Díaz Ayuso has surprised the audience twice again in the last 48 hours. First, announcing that Madrid wants to be in phase 1 of the de-escalation that starts next Monday, when he had said otherwise a few hours earlier. Then, mid-afternoon on Thursday with the news of the resignation of the Director of Public Health, Yolanda Fuentes, who is precisely the person who had to deal with the technical reports with which to convince the Ministry of Health that Madrid can already step forward, despite having suffered the worst hit of the pandemic in Spain.

The two facts are related. Fuentes did not want to sign the documents that had to be forwarded to the Ministry because he disagreed with the measure. For this reason, Madrid is the only community that intends to go to Phase 1 that did not send the technical reports before the Wednesday deadline and that had not delivered them 24 hours later either (in the end, they were sent after 22:00 at night) . The accusation of improvisation that the PP frequently launches against the Government of Pedro Sánchez has turned against him and has hit him in the face.

The resignation sets the table a difficult argument to refute. The Madrid Government wants to be in Phase 1 for political and economic reasons, not sanitary or epidemiological.

Unless the opinion of the vice president of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado (“staying confined does not kill the virus”), has any relation to scientific knowledge.

All this confusion could only improve when Díaz Ayuso opened his mouth to justify the dismissal or resignation of a medical expert who already held the same position in the Government of Cristina Cifuentes, therefore someone with whom the PP was comfortable for a key position. The President of Madrid sold the idea of ​​an alleged “reorganization” of the Ministry in the middle of this battle with which a new Deputy Minister arrives at Health, which will be Antonio Zapatero, the director of the Ifema hospital until its closure.

“Today has been a good day,” was the first thing Díaz Ayuso said in an interview on Cuatro (how bad guys should be). To the questions about the resignation, he only had one answer: Ifema, Ifema, Ifema. Or in the expression used by her, “this miracle hospital”, despite the fact that science and medicine do not deal with that business associated with religion. To highlight its miraculous character, pending ratification by the Church, he commented that only 16 deaths had occurred in it.

How does the face of the medical personnel of the other Madrid hospitals that saw so many people die? In not very good condition. Perhaps you can remember that Ifema’s mission was to release the pressure on the other health centers, keeping the less serious cases, which is what explains their low number of deaths.

Ifema as a propaganda weapon

The PP turned Ifema into its main propaganda asset. It was undoubtedly a great logistical success – with serious problems in supplying protection material in the early days – and also a perfect set for the media cameras, which logically did not have the same access to the other hospitals. Pablo Casado was there on his tour of sites that do things that have to do with coronavirus.

For the closing of Ifema, Ayuso mounted a large party with speeches in which the safety distance was reduced to a few centimeters. The president was so euphoric that she went to a food stall to have more interesting photos of the gala.

Ayuso praised Antonio Zapatero in the interview, “one of the greatest experts on Covid.” Dr. Zapatero was previously head of the Internal Medicine service at the Fuenlabrada hospital and professor of Medicine at the Rey Juan Carlos University. She is not an epidemiologist nor does she have the experience of Dr. Fuentes in Public Health. A report of March 9 signed by her and revealed by El Confidencial confirmed that she was probably the person with the most knowledge of the scope of the disease in the Ministry of Health. In fact, he chaired the Community expert committee that was formed in the last days of January.

On Thursday night, someone rushed to block access to the link where Fuentes’s CV appeared on the regional government website. In these cases, it is not convenient to leave clues.

For Ayuso, Zapatero is Hippocrates, Galen and Fleming in one person. He did not even speak to Fuentes on Thursday, because he was “in a meeting with twenty people” and, what a coincidence, none of them was his director of Public Health.

Nursing staff in Madrid believe that entering the race in Phase 1 is premature and hasty. “We do not understand these rush to move to Phase 1, especially from the health point of view,” said a spokesman for the Satse union. “Our hospitals, our ICUs have not yet recovered from the hard blow we have received. Our Primary Care is not yet sufficiently equipped to cope with the follow-up of cases and contacts of Covid-19.”

The same is the opinion of the CSIF civil servants union, which affirms that the autonomous government “has plunged Primary Care in a state of previous abandonment with a significant lack of resources” and that the health personnel are “exhausted” and cannot face the risk of a regrowth of cases.

Díaz Ayuso is not tired and that is what matters. In fact, it has only just begun. Unfortunately for the medical staff, the show is guaranteed.

