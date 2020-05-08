SOROCABA – In ten days, the percentage of positivity of the samples collected for coronavirus tests tripled in São José do Rio Preto, interior of São Paulo. The positive samples represented 5.91% of the total collections on April 25 and became 18.86% this Wednesday, 6. The city of 460 thousand inhabitants has 207 confirmed cases and 10 deaths from the disease. The data, released on Thursday, 7, are another indicator of the rapid progression of the virus in the interior of São Paulo. “We are beginning our acceleration, the so-called mountain climb,” said the manager of the Epidemiological Surveillance, Andréia Negri.

The tests are part of the ‘sentinel project’ developed in the municipality and are applied to people with up to seven days of flu symptoms, but the numbers also include tests applied in health facilities. “Given what we are collecting, it is going higher than at the beginning of the tests. This means that the disease is circulating more intensely in the municipality, which is worrying for us,” said Andréia. Among those contaminated, 70 are health professionals. The city has 54 inpatients, 17 of whom are in intensive care (ICU).

Virologist Dr. Maurício Nogueira, a professor at the Faculty of Medicine of Rio Preto (Famerp) and a member of the coronavirus management committee, said that the testing system was adopted so that the virus circulation could be monitored by region. In the beginning, the action allowed positive people to be isolated, reducing transmission so that the public health system could be organized for care. “Now we have reached a moment of very strong epidemic phase, with great pressure on health services that, fortunately, are prepared.”

According to him, almost three thousand people have already been tested in Rio Preto, which corresponds to a proportion similar to that of model countries for the covid-19, such as Korea and Germany. As the current figures portray the scenario of up to 15 days ago, the current situation is even more serious and worrying. The highest incidence of cases and deaths is occurring in the age group above 60 years. “It is important to protect mainly the elderly, who are an extremely vulnerable population,” he said.

