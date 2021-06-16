In Telegram Beta you can now share screen and videos in real time | Technology

Telegram is testing promising new features in the latest beta it has released and the door to real-time screen sharing opens.

Those who have been using this application for a long time know that, Despite the fact that WhatsApp is the most used messaging option, Telegram tends to lead when it comes to innovation. Many of the functions that later reached other applications came from Telegram and now they are testing some that are especially promising.

The novelty that has been released through its latest beta affects group video calls and adds some possibilities that will be especially useful for individuals, but also in professional fields, as we will see, because above all they can greatly facilitate communication and transmitting information.

These functions open the door to the option of share the device screen and videos (with their corresponding audios) through Telegram, as they have shown in XDA Developers. And we are not talking about tests in a first phase, but they seem more than advanced.

The version that implements these new features is Telegram v7.8 and the option to share the screen in a casual way is not reached, but it has its mechanism. You must change the name of the group and add “#vid” to it to do so. Then, in the three points in the upper right, the screen sharing button will appear and you can show both images and videos or the way the mobile is used.

It should be noted that to see the screen also the rest of the participants have to update their appOtherwise, only the audio will reach them, not the images that are shared.

In addition to this function, more new features are also offered, such as using animated backgrounds, which changes the color of the background as it is written and others that are yet to be discovered.

In the case of Telegram does not usually take too long to implement the functions that go through beta versions first, so it is possible to think that soon they will update to add the option of sharing screen to all users. If you are one of those who have not tried Telegram yet, you can download this application on Android and iOS.