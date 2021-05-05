In tears Programa Hoy, Galilea Montijo and company are moved | Instagram

Emotions are running high in Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy and on this occasion, Lambda García and Mariana Echeverría were in charge of shocking and leaving tears to Galilea Montijo, Andrea Legarreta and those present.

It was last Monday, May 3, that the Today Program was filled with shock and tenderness after seeing the hard struggle of Mariana Echeverría in one of the most important moments of her life, since she has little to become a mother.

Galilea Montijo invited to the dance floor of the morning star of Televisa to Mariana and her dance partner Lambda García, as it was their turn to give it their all on stage. However, the video of how they did during the rehearsals was presented before and this is what brought many to tears.

In the videos it was possible to observe how the beloved Mariana Echeverría burst into tears during the full rehearsals and her partner Lambda García approached her to see if she was okay. The participant of Me Caigo de Risa told him that she felt very saturated by the rehearsals, the work commitments she has, her husband and her baby.

The contestant of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy feels very anguished at the idea of ​​not spending much time with her baby and of missing important moments in her life; that’s what causes her tears the most, her motherly love.

The emotions of Mariana Echeverría quickly caused Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta to cry, who said they identified with her situation and gave her words of encouragement, as did Lolita Cortés, who assured her that in the future her son will feel proud of him. what mom is doing.

The performance of Mariana and Lambda on the track filled the judges who assured that they have a very good level and that the actress must strive to surpass herself and reach her partner, the ratings were good and Latin Lover and Lolita Cortés indicated that they are one of the strongest pairs in the competition.

Dressed in black, the driver of the Hoy Program did not stop pampering his dance partner and both listened very attentively through tears to everything indicated by the judges. Definitely, this couple could be the winner of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, but there are still three weeks left that will define everything.