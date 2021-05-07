In tears! Laura Bozzo ended up in hospital, confesses in Hoy

Crying !, Laura Bozzo ended up in hospital, confesses in Hoy | Instagram

The emotions to the top in the Today Program !. The Peruvian presenter Laura Bozzo caused a huge stir after it was revealed that she had dumped her partner Carlos Bonavides in the morning show’s dance contest, The Stars Dance Today. The reason for her absence was made known by herself “Miss Laura“in the middle of crying.

The Peruvian presenter was conspicuous by her absence on the dance floor of Today after Carlos Bonavides appeared, Galilea Montijo and those present wondered where he was Laura bozzo or what had happened to her.

The tension increased when the recordings of what had happened during the couple’s rehearsal days were shown and where it was made clear that one day Laura did not rehearse anything and then withdrew and that the next day the Peruvian lawyer left her loved one ” Wicho Domínguez “.

The actor Carlos Bonavides expressed his concern about the possibility that the absence of the television presenter could compromise his stay at Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy and despite the fact that his partner was not rehearsing and entered the dance contest.

After these images a message from Laura Bozzo appeared. The famous woman was in bed, obviously weak and wearing huge sunglasses. Miss Laura asked not to be denied the possibility of returning to the dance floor next Friday, this amid crying and many emotions.

With a voice that showed how obviously affected Bozzo was, he confessed that being there was a dream and that if he had not appeared on the track it was as a result of an illness. Laura shared that she had been hospitalized in the midst of severe gastritis and that she also had depression, but that she was being treated and would reestablish herself to be one hundred percent next to Carlos Bonavides on Friday.

Lolita Cortés and the other judges of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy could not hide their discontent over Laura’s absence. Despite everything, the actor appeared on the dance floor and was applauded standing by those present.

The critics for the protagonist of El Premio Mayor were excellent and the iron judge did not tempt her heart to send a message to Bozzo and tell him not to return, that they do not need her and do not need her at all.