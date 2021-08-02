In Support of the Tokyo International Summer Games, Everbridge Brings New Risk Data Intelligence Channel to Protect Visitors, Business Operations and Roaming Workers

With its market-leading global network of more than 25,000 sources of security threat data, Everbridge’s latest status reports help organizations prepare for and maintain business resilience during the International Games of Justice. Summer and Tokyo Paralympics.

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, August 02, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), a world leader in critical event management (CEM), just released its customized, data-driven health and safety reports. risk intelligence with a focus on the Tokyo International Games. It is intended to help protect mobile workers, attendees, the supply chain and business operations in the vicinity of the Summer Games.

In Support of the International Summer Games in Tokyo, Everbridge Launches New Risk Data Intelligence Feed to Safeguard Visitors, Business Operations, and Traveling Workers (Graphic: Business Wire)

Integrated into its large CEM platform, Everbridge’s risk intelligence data channels enable organizations to keep posted workers and visitors, as well as affected business operations, safe and informed, throughout the years. Games and Paralympic Games that will take place from July 23 to August 8 and from August 24 to September 5, respectively. The Risk Intelligence channel reports on many types of interference, such as weather, traffic, COVID-19, general health, and other localized threats.

Although the pandemic severely restricted the 2020 International Summer Games, preventing international spectators from attending and limiting attendance to 10,000, some 80,000 organizers, support staff, members of the press and others are attending from abroad. , and approximately 11,000 athletes participate in the events, generating ongoing concern about COVID-19. Among other issues, Everbridge’s Risk Intelligence channel monitors and reports daily on the number of cases and infections to protect the personnel and operations of its clients affected by the Games.

At the Everbridge Road to Recovery Global Leadership Symposium in Spring 2021, featuring keynote sessions by former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, former US Secretary of State Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, and Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, Dutch Olympic Committee information security director Dimitri van Zantvliet Rozemeijer, spoke about preparing for the next Games: “We had to reinvent the way we engage with sponsors on-site and develop new ideas to connect with on-site venues and athletes at the Olympic Village when they finish competing.

“With the world’s eyes set on the 2020 Summer Games, we have mobilized our resources to provide the best data and management practices to help organizations remain resilient, mitigating disruptions arising from the events held in Tokyo, ”said Dr. John Maeda, Everbridge’s Director of Experience. “Organizations need strong visibility into local events to anticipate potential impacts on people and operations. Everbridge provides the most sophisticated technology in the industry to achieve enterprise-wide resilience by collecting and filtering rapidly evolving information to provide real-time status status earlier, more accurately, and more. complete available today ».

With clients in 18 APAC countries, Everbridge solutions are used by leading APAC-based companies with a strong focus on financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, state and local government, healthcare and utilities, allowing the creation of a growing ecosystem of regional resilience.

The 2020 International Summer Games demonstrate the value of Everbridge’s CEM offering on a global scale, continuing a path where Everbridge technology is used to keep people safe during some of the meetings and events biggest games in the world, including the famous soccer games of the United States championship. Public safety agencies in the United States and around the world adopted the CEM platform to manage large crowds, most recently by New York City for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade and New Years Eve in Times Square, along with the city from Pasadena for the Rose Parade. Technology intervened last year at the Big Game in Atlanta, the Boston and Philadelphia marathons, the Pride Parade in San Francisco and other cities, and on Shrove Tuesday in New Orleans. It is also relied upon by emergency managers in severe weather situations, such as Hurricane Dorian in Florida, the California wildfires and Cyclone Fani in India.

