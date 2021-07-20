“In summer, vulvovaginal infections are the most frequent gynecological pathologies”

Share

Dr. Carlos Yebra has spent more than 25 years dedicated to improving the quality of life of women at each stage of their life: gynecology, obstetrics, gynecological laser and gynecological-obstetric ultrasound. The focus on prevention, personalized attention, and the latest advances in gynecological laser are the pillars of its Gynecological Clinic in Madrid.

In the last decade, there has been an increase in infertility in many countries of the world, such as Spain, what could be the factors that are influencing this growth?

The Body Mass Index, whether it is increased (obesity) in men and women, or decreased (eating disorders), in this case only in women.

While moderate exercise would improve fertility in both men and women, high intensity physical exercise appears to have detrimental effects in both cases.

Added to this is stress, tobacco, both in men and women, alcohol, especially in men with the intake of more than 5 drinks a week, which worsens the quality of semen, and other types of drugs it appears to decrease fertility, although studies are not yet conclusive.

Also environmental pollutants (ozone, benzopyrene, nitrogen dioxide). In cases of high exposure to them, fertility in the couple decreases, and the hormonal disruptors present in pesticides, electronic components, cleaning products, cosmetics, food packaging, medical devices, drug excipients also seem to affect fertility although studies are very limited,

In this sense, in addition to the habits and factors that you have indicated, infertility can also be caused by different pathologies, right? Which of these pathologies are the ones that most frequently cause infertility?

Uterine malformations, cervical factor, uterine fibroids, adenomyosis, endometrial polyps, endometrial hyperplasia, intrauterine adhesions, scars caused by previous cesarean sections and / or endometritis.

From a medical and therapeutic point of view, how are these pathologies addressed? And the fertility caused by them?

Treatment is carried out according to each case, with hysteroscopy surgery, adhesiolysis, antibiotic medical treatment, gestagens, hormonal and anti-inflammatory Dius.

Focusing on the summer, what gynecological pathologies are the most frequent in these months?

Vulvovaginal infections, the most frequent symptoms of which are redness, swelling, edema of the skin and mucous membranes, increased vaginal discharge, sometimes foul-smelling, of different color and characteristics, depending on the causative agent, accompanied by itching, burning and / or pain.

And, finally, what aspects or care should women take into account to avoid them?

What I recommend is to try to avoid the situations that facilitate them, such as hyperglycemic situations, poor control of diabetes, in the cases of relapses, try to avoid the use of combined hormonal contraceptives, spermicidal gels, broad spectrum antibiotics …

Also use treatments to restore vaginal flora, using lactobacillus vaginally, and avoiding tobacco, the use of douches or intravaginal hygiene products.

Finally, avoid using scented compresses and tight clothing or synthetic fabrics. Maceration can also occur due to poor aeration. Perineal friction (exercise, cycling, horse riding), maintained humidity (sauna, swimming pool) and poor hygiene (by default or excess).

