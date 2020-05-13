We know. The term “new normal” may seem overwhelming. But like everything in life, there is always a “plan”, and the government of Mexico He has just presented his so that life in our country can return – gradually and in stages – to normality. To the “new normal”.

During this day’s press conference, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador presented the strategy for reopening social, educational and economic activities. It will be three stages that will seek to provide clarity, security and certainty to the population, so that it exists in this return … after more than 50 days that people have remained in confinement and practicing healthy distance. In short, according to the Secretary of Economy, this plan will try to provide order and caution to the population during this process. But yes, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador emphasized that his government will insist on explaining this plan so that people can learn it by heart.

Reopening in Stages

Stage 1 will start on May 18, in the so-called Municipalities of Hope, where Covid-19 infections were not registered and which also do not adjoin other infected regions. There are 269 in 15 states of the Republic, which will be supported with sanitary fences. Stage 2, which will be “preparation for the general reopening”, will take place from May 18 to 31. The work centers and public spaces (for essential activities such as mining and construction) will be readapted with sanitary protocols for the restart of activities. Ingress filters will be planned and staff will be trained. Stage 3 will mean the return of the social, educational and economic activities, which will begin on June 1. However, they will be carried out according to a traffic light that will be updated week by week.

Traffic lights

There are four traffic lights (red, orange, yellow and green) that will guide the population to know the return of their activities. The red color is the “maximum health alert” that will only allow essential activities (such as mining, construction and manufacturing of transport equipment) to return to the new normal. The orange color will allow only some “non-essential” activities to return to normal as well. But great care must be taken with the most vulnerable workers such as the elderly, pregnant women or people with immunodeficiency. At the yellow light, all essential and non-essential activities will be able to operate again … without any restrictions. And it will not be until it reaches the color green, when the schools will be reopened along with the rest of leisure activities such as cinemas, bars and gyms, to say the least.

The countdown to unconfinement has begun. Starting today, 17 days of healthy distance remain.

