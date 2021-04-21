In sports, Yanet García is the queen of fitness

As a sports team, Yanet García is the queen of fitness | Instagram

The beautiful ex weather girl Yanet García has shown that she cannot be the queen of the queens in the world of fitness and it is that without a doubt her beauty is without equal and she enjoys completely showing off her incomparable dream figure.

Yanet Cristal García San Miguel, better known as Yanet García, recently surprised her more than 13 million followers on the Instagram social network by opening her account on the famous OnlyFans platform, something that is very popular today.

However, the also actress She showed to her lungs that she not only knows how to show off her great body in small outfits, since today a few hours ago she wore a sports outfit proving to be the queen of fitness.

As you may remember, García is considered today a influencer of the fitness world, since through its various social networks it shows its exercise routines.

In fact, her passion for this topic is so great that a couple of months ago she made the decision to study to become a health coach, also launching an official account where she shares nutrition and exercise tips.

And it is that for several years, the Monterrey has completely dedicated his life to maintaining a body of impact, so many of his fans were waiting for the moment when he joined the famous exclusive content platform.

The 30-year-old model began her career on television several years ago, where she conquered Mexico with her charisma and by showing off a figure.

As you can see, in her social networks she is extremely active and continually models flirty outfits, however, this time she chose to show off her unique figure in a sports outfit with animal print, which will undoubtedly create a trend from now on.

Good morning, “Yanet wrote in the post.

This photograph was with the purpose of offering a good morning to his millions of followers who enjoy seeing each of his photographs and of course his videos.

In a short time this publication has achieved more than 60 thousand likes and hundreds of comments from users of the social network, and after opening their OnlyFans account, many are waiting for what they will share and of course they are eager for the new to come.

Gorgeous “,” Pretty pretty “,” Gorgeous baby! “,” GORGEOUS “,” Gorgeous “,” Good morning beautiful “were some of the comments.

There is no doubt that Yanet García’s life changed radically in just a few months, as the beautiful host left the Televisa forums to focus on fitness routines, however, after helping her mother achieve her health goals, she decided dabble in a new profession: Health coach now and a controversial account on OnlyFans.

In this way, the Monterrey woman will not only give advice based on her experience, but on the knowledge obtained thanks to her classes at the renowned North American institution, which is licensed by the New York State Department of Education.

Hello, hello, I am Yanet García and I invite you to see my exclusive content in Onlyfans ”, said the model in her publication.

There she also shared in a video her exercise routines, fragments like the weather girl and some of her career as an actress.

