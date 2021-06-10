In sports lycra, Maribel Guardia shines from her gym | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful conductive Y Costa Rican actress Maribel Guardia has once again been in charge of sharing a excellent photography In which he takes the opportunity to promote the store with which you work in addition to showing us your beautiful figure in a white and blue sports store from his personal gym

That’s right, this is one of the most recent publications of the beautiful star of the show that never stops uploading snapshots practically every day generating fluid entertainment for its loyal fan base.

On this occasion we had the opportunity once again to observe the beautiful woman and her beautiful figure in the gym, where she has been exercising for years now, keeping herself very pretty but above all smiling happy with a grateful and blessed life.

You may also be interested: In white and gorgeous, Maribel Guardia captivates her audience

If you take a little look around you will see that the actress She has pictures of herself all over the wall adorning the place and helping her to motivate herself to continue with that intrepid quest to stay young but above all to be healthy.

Maribel always tries to share how happy she is and the positive energy that she has that has sometimes helped some of her fans to feel better with some very nice messages that she places in the captions.

This time his photo gathered more than 30 thousand likes in a very short time and continues to increase, his work as an influencer is getting better and better and he always manages to show off in an excellent way the clothing sets that he receives by parcel, an activity that he has been doing recently and that it has worked a lot for the brands it represents.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Through their stories, they share some videos in which we can see that her grandson is very happy playing with her and she considers him to be a very happy child, as well as that she is always spoiling him and giving him a lot of love.

In Show News we will take care of continuing to bring you the best photographs of Maribel so that you can enjoy them at any time and above all to share with you the best information about the Costa Rican model who does not stop surprising the Internet world with her feats and the excellent way in which he has been taking care of himself and enjoying life.