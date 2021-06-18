In Spain they created the National Tennis Day on the date Nadal’s birthday

The wise say that it is better to pay tributes in life so that people can receive the recognition they deserve in time. Therefore, this Friday the Board of Directors of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) unanimously approved the creation of ‘National Tennis Day’ on June 3, date on which Rafael Nadal’s birthday.

“It is about all the clubs (more than 1,500 in Spain), the Territorial Federations and fans from all over Spain celebrate Tennis with different activities: social tournaments (mixed, male, female, children, veterans, etc.), classes Teachers, chair tennis, beach tennis, exhibitions, etc “, explained the federation in a statement.

Although the idea was proposed a couple of years ago, it regained strength after a couple of posts on the social networks of Jorge Mir Mayor, director of the Tennis Schools of Real Club Jolaseta, and after he was mentioned in several broadcasts of Roland Garros in the Iberian country. He proposed creating the ‘National Tennis Day’ on the same day as Rafa’s birthday as he considers him the most important Spanish tennis player of all time.

Very happy that my proposal has come out and that the RFET has approved it.

And a heartfelt thanks to @ AlexCorretja74 for commenting on it at the @Eurosport_ES game on his birthday.

All tennis players already have our day. ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️https: //t.co/muft3DXxAl – JORGE MIR MAYOR (@JORGEMIRMAYOR) June 18, 2021

“For years I have been pursuing an idea and that is that Spanish tennis needs one day a year to celebrate the« TENNIS FESTIVAL IN SPAIN »On June 3, 1986, the greatest tennis player that Spain has ever had was born and the world and what better day for all of us who love this sport to celebrate it. ”, explained Mir.

“TENNIS PARTY IN SPAIN” Rafa Nadal was born on June 3, 1986. Each of us had this year to upload a photo of Rafa Nadal on June 3, envying that day as: “TENNIS PARTY IN SPAIN” Greetings. Jorge Mir pic.twitter.com/GTiaHydU5V – JORGE MIR MAYOR (@JORGEMIRMAYOR) May 29, 2021

Luckily for you, it turns out Miguel Diaz Roman, president of the RFET, was watching said broadcast and thought “a magnificent idea”. “Spanish tennis has a lot to celebrate. We have the most outstanding Spanish athlete of all time, we are current Davis Cup champions and we are in the finals of the Billie Jean King Cup,” he recalled. Alsoassured that the first ‘National Tennis Day’ will be celebrated in 2022.

For his part, Rafael Nadal decided to get off Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics in the last hours as he needed to rest and recover after “listening” to his body.

