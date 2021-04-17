In Spain there are 2.65 million ‘zombie’ cars

FLIX CHERRY

Updated on Monday, April 12, 2021

These are uninsured vehicles that, in the last decade, have caused 300,000 accidents. In the event of an accident caused by one of them, both the driver and the owner will be liable for the damages caused.

About 2.65 million vehicles in Spain are ‘zombies’ -that is, they lack insurance-, which represents 7.7% of the total of those that exist in Spain. Most of them are cars (1.8 million), ahead of trucks and vans (0.4 million), two-wheelers (0.3 million) and trailers and tractors (0.05 million).

So points out a report prepared by Direct Line, whose director of People, Communication and Sustainability, Mar Garre, highlighted that on many occasions it is due to ignorance of the standard: the law requires that any motor vehicle have, at least, a mandatory insurance policy (what is called third parties). And that obligation survives even when we don’t use it and keep it parked, “as it continues to be a risk factor.” Only when we send it to the scrapyard can we forget about it.

Driver and owner, responsible for damages

The data, which does not include mopeds, have been obtained by crossing the files of the DGT and the insurance companies. And they embody a practice that can lead to fines ranging between 601 and 3,005 euros, in addition to the penalty for not passing the ITV since they do not admit the car (another 500); and the cost of the crane and the tank of the vehicle. Although we may end up having to pay tens of thousands of euros since the driver of one of these vehicles will have to respond for all the damages that he causes, including the urban furniture or the road. And the owner of the vehicle if they are not the same person, in solidarity with him. In fact, it was cited the case of a motorist from Extremadura who collided with an asphalt machine that was working on the road and was sentenced to pay 44,500 euros.

And they are not few sinister. According to Fundacin Lnea Directa, in 2019 they were involved in more than 20,000 accidents (308,000 in the last decade) and 130,000 complaints are made each year, double the number imposed for alcohol or drugs in Spain. Half of them, to drivers who were circulating.

In addition, the damage they cause represents a cost of 50 million euros per year, Since third parties who are involved in a claim of this type and are not guilty, are first compensated by the Compensation Consortium, which is supported by all the policies that are contracted. Then, pass on that payment to the person in charge. in 2019, according to Garre, amounts claimed from uninsured vehicle owners increased by 10%.

Coastal and second home areas

These are situations that generate greater “helplessness” and “complexity in claims”, as well as more “slowness” until claims are resolved. If there is an accident against a ‘zombie’ vehicle, it is normal that the probability of being injured is multiplied by 2.4, in 75% of cases the driver is a man, it takes 12% longer to resolve the consequences of the accident and the average cost of damage to third parties is doubled.

The Direct Line study also shows that the lowest percentage of insurance It occurs in the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands and Catalonia, that is, coastal, holiday areas and with a higher proportion of second homes. On the contrary, Aragn, La Rioja and Castilla y Len are the regions with the highest vehicle insurance.

In addition to ignorance, in the phenomenon The aging of the car fleet also influences, with 12.3 years on average in Spain, which, together with the unfavorable economic environment experienced during the last decade, has been able to increase the dimensions of the problem.

