“In Spain the most expensive electricity bill in all of Europe has been invented”

Just on the day that the new electricity bill came into force in our country – with new time slots according to which to use the appliances will have one price or another-, Wyoming wanted to criticize this measure in The Intermediate.

The presenter went back to prehistory to begin his monologue this Tuesday: “Since the world is world, man has had a noble and high purpose, to live without paying a stick to water because our ancestors lived an exhausting life. “

“To facilitate our existence, throughout history Human beings have invented all kinds of machines, the big problem is that they consume a lot of energy and we have tried to remove it from anywhere, “he said.

He added that “while humanity has left its brain in search of new forms of energy, in Spain we have always done something much more lucrative, find new ways to get money at her expense“.

He stressed that “in Spain we have invented the bloody most expensive electricity bill in all of Europe, Our energy companies have achieved something very difficult with the electricity bill, no matter the time of year, the benefits of electrics always go up“.

He concluded by saying that “This shows that it is very easy to cheat with the electricity bill and so that you do not get stuck, I recommend that you unplug everything but one thing, the television“.