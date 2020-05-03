Government allows activities to be resumed as long as they obey a series of security measures pre-established by the league

Spanish team players will be able to resume training starting this Monday, as Spain relaxed some of the restrictive measures that were in place because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

The government has released players for individual training on the premises of the clubs, provided that a series of security measures pre-established by the league and local authorities, such as social detachment, are observed.

The league has prepared a detailed four-phase training protocol that has already been distributed to clubs. At this first moment, only individual training is released. Afterwards, smaller group sessions will be allowed and then activities with the full cast.

All players must be tested for covid-19 before resuming activities on their respective teams. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said he hoped the Spanish Championship would return “soon”. The tournament is expected to restart in June.

Spain, one of the countries hardest hit by the disease in the world, with more than 216,000 cases and 25,100 deaths, imposed a strict blockade in March, confining the majority of the population to their homes. However, after 49 days of quarantine, the contagion curve began to fall and the government decided to allow people to leave their homes to exercise.

