“In Spain no one has lifted a finger”

04/22/2021 at 8:17 PM CEST

Martí Grau

The former Argentine footballer and currently a commentator, Jorge Valdano, considers that the fan revolution that took place in England against the Super League has not been reproduced in Spain. In an interview with El Transistor de Onda Cero, he stated that the English have been the real winners. “This war has been won by the England fan because here in Spain nobody has lifted a finger. “

Valdano was not surprised by the reaction of English clubs that began to disengage from the European Super League. “I witnessed the detachment of the teams in real time, it didn’t surprise me much. This has a tradition behind that must be taken into account, it was a super project with a very shaky foundation, so it was destined to fall“.

He was also criticized in relation to the launch of the Super League without taking into account the fans. “You cannot make a revolution in a product as popular as football without knowing the product and without knowing the customer thoroughly.“Hence the amount of protests from the teams that would not have options to deputize this type of competition.

Regarding the explanation given by Florentino Pérez on the El Chiringuito program, the Argentine commentator considers that the soccer fan was underestimated. “It has 4,000 million fans who should be happy. Some managers have lost credibility. “

Aware of the resounding failed attempt of the Super League and very critical of the organizing members, Valdano now believes that this event has caused a debate about what the future of football holds.